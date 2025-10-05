Many of today’s biggest stars aren’t just excelling on screen—they’re taking charge behind the camera as well. This article highlights seven top Bollywood and Tollywood actors who launched their own production houses while at peak of their careers.

Today, actors are more than merely screen huggers; they have moved into the director's chair behind the camera. With the launch of a production house, they can tell brand-new stories, assist fresh talent, and exercise creative control. Here are seven of the finest actors working in Bollywood and Tollywood who started up their production companies while still working at the peak of their careers.

7 Top Actors Who Started Production Houses:

1. Hrithik Roshan-HRX Films

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan co-founded HRX Films after successes like War and Super 30. This production house was an extension of his venture lifestyle and fitness brand HRX, straight spreading the work and focusing on youth-driven, inspiring stories. Hrithik's venture now allows an expression of content relevant to him that symbolizes ideas like perseverance, discipline, and motivation.

2. Kriti Sanon-Blue Butterfly Films

With huge hits to her name such as Mimi and Adipurush, Kriti Sanon forayed into production with Blue Butterfly Films. Her first production, Do Patti, was a critically lauded female-centric venture. By setting up this production house, Kriti wishes to nurture stories with strong characters and grave women's issues more than before, signifying a transformation from actor to storyteller.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Tralala Moving Pictures

Tollywood's ambitious and dynamic actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu co-founded Tralala Moving Pictures in her heydays. Well-known for her performances in Family Man 2 and Yashoda, the production banner concentrates on bold, authentic, and socially relevant content. Mainly, she aims to focus on stories that empower women and shine the spotlight on women.

4. Nani-Wall Poster Cinema

Nani is a well-known figure in contemporary Telugu cinema, on the reformist path brought into the limelight due to films like Jersey and Dasara. He has started Wall Poster Cinema to provide production support to films with experimental and content-driven cinema. The production house has backed critically acclaimed films like Awe! and the Hit series. Nani's interest resides in mixing commercial appeal with unconventional storytelling, giving opportunities to new directors and writers.

5. Allu Arjun-Bunny Vasu Productions

Tollywood star Allu Arjun, celebrated for Pushpa: The Rise and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, expanded his role in filmmaking by producing under Bunny Vasu Productions. This move allowed him to collaborate with emerging talent, manage creative decisions, and ensure his films maintain a balance of commercial viability and artistic quality.

6. Mahesh Babu-G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment

The superstar Mahesh Babu founded G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. at the height of his Tollywood fame. The banner produced hits like Srimanthudu and Major, reflecting Mahesh's interest in stories with strong narratives and social messages while retaining mass appeal.

7. Alia Bhatt-Eternal Sunshine Productions

Eternal Sunshine Productions is a Bollywood production house launched by rising fame Alia Bhatt. The first project it took on was Netflix's hit film Darlings. The company is interested in producing fresh, heartwarming, and challenging content. The very visible participation that Alia has in Darlings indicates a serious commitment toward shaping narratives beyond acting.

These actors prove that success on-screen translates to great success behind the camera. By launching their respective production houses at the peak of their careers, they are not only broadening their creative landscape but are also impacting the entertainment industry with newer and more meaningful cinema.