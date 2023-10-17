Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    69th National Film Awards: Which major awards did 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' take home?

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has already won a slew of prizes in the past year and now at the National Film Festival, it won five major awards.

    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    The 69th National Film Awards took place on Tuesday at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and the awardees were presented with their awards by President Droupadi Murmu. The event had actors, directors, and producers from across the film industry and was facilitated and applauded for their hard work and for the films that were released in 2021. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's critically acclaimed film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' shined bright at the award ceremony as it bagged many awards to its name.

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' awards

    The film has already won a slew of prizes in the past year and now at the National Film Festival, it won five major awards.

    Best Editing- Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
    Best Actress- Alia Bhatt.
    Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer) Utkarshini Vashishtha. Prakash Kapadia.
    Best Screenplay (Adapted) Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Utkarshini Vashishtha.
    Best Makeup- Preetisheel Singh D'souza.

    About 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a biographical crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. Alia Bhatt played the title role in the film, alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn.

    The film is about Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was detailed in S. Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film depicts the rise of a modest girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace fate and turn it in her favor.

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' premiered on February 16, 2022, at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, and was distributed in theaters on February 25, 2022.
     

