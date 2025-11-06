From Tabu to Kareena Kapoor, these Bollywood actresses romanced younger heroes on screen — and delivered unforgettable performances and blockbuster hits

Bollywood has always painted love tall, but in the more recent years, it has put away the age boundaries. Bold, youthful heroes-to-bold, an essentially fresh new-age pairing between mature, confident women and fresh, make-believe sets that spell fun, boldness, and success at the box office. These forays into love have brought forth a whole new vista in six Bollywood actresses who romanced younger actors. So what love-A-chemistry age-cut can there be then?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

6 Bollywood Actresses Who Romanced Younger Heroes

Tabu and Ishaan Khatter-A Suitable Boy

That would be Tabu as she redefined for everyone that on-screen sensuality could be paired with a much younger Ishaan Khatter. Their on-screen pairing, charge with passion and complexities, has been critically acclaimed and exemplified how an age gap can, in fact, inform and deepen a plot's narrative.

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh-Gunday & Dil Dhadakne Do

Supposed to be among the actors who have shared the screen across multiple projects, Priyanka and Ranveer's sizzling chemistry shattered stereotypes. In reality, both actors created possible and refreshing on-screen dynamics, even with an age gap on a real-life basis, especially in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan-Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

A conventional hit was created in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, with Kareena's mature, composed character set against awkward charms of Imran. The film very capably lends tangible sparks between two vastly different personalities, as well as ages.

Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor-Dil Bole Hadippa

The pair of Rani and Shahid did raise eyebrows initially but finally, chemistry and charm won audiences over. Rani's vivacious energy blended perfectly with creative capabilities of Shahid, and hence made for a very fun and comfortable entertainer.

Nargis Fakhri and Varun Dhawan-Main Tera Hero

This romantic comedy was a laughter riot even when Nargis played opposite the younger Varun Dhawan. The film was a commercial success owing to their playful energy and comic timing abilities, which proved that chemistry does not depend on age.

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi-Do Aur Do Pyaar

Vidya Balan's new romantic drama with Pratik Gandhi is a modern, realistic take on relationships. Their pairing, mature yet fresh, has an emotional weightage, making their film successful, proving Vidya's versatility.

These actresses made it better for the cinema to keep secession with time and define, also, on-screen romance in contemporary terms. It's now just a number that could relate to age; more so, it notes chemistry, confidence, and connection. The change is only not within the love story but also what audiences desire to see by evolving pairings in Bollywood.