    59th Maharashtra State Film Awards: Actress Asha Parekh and others receive Lifetime Achievement Award

    Asha Parekh, regarded as one of the most prominent and successful actresses in Bollywood history, received the Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. Shivaji Satam, well known as ACP Pradyuman from the television program CID, was honored with the Chitrapti V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award.

    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 7:05 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 7:05 PM IST

    On August 21, the Maharashtra government presented the 58th and 59th Maharashtra State Film Awards to several Indian television and film celebrities. The list includes well-known names from their respective sectors, such as Asha Parekh and Shivaji Satyam. Asha Parekh, regarded as one of the most prominent and successful actresses in Bollywood history, received the Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. Shivaji Satam, well known as ACP Pradyuman from the television program CID, was honored with the Chitrapti V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award.

    Digpal Lanjekar, a filmmaker and actor, got the Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award. N Chandra received the Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, recognizing his contributions to Indian cinema. The Lata Mangeshkar Award was given to famous singer Anuradha Paudwal. According to other sources, actress Rohini Hattangadi and musician Sudesh Bhosle were also honored during the event for their achievements in film and music.

    The event took place at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli, Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra, as well as Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, attended the event. The event was also attended by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, and Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. According to other reports, Rajya Sabha members Milind Deora and Imran Pratapgarhi were also present at the occasion. Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, both members of parliament, were also present. Legislative Council members and MLAs also attended. The late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Awardee received a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh and Rs 6 lakh was given to the Late Raj Kapoor contribution Awardee.

