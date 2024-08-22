Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why many actors rejected playing Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana'

    The upcoming film 'Ramayana' is regarded as one of the most awaited films and will star Ranbir Kapoor.

    The upcoming film 'Ramayana' is regarded as one of the most awaited films and will star Ranbir Kapoor. Fans are eagerly awaiting new updates and announcements. Makers have yet to make an announcement. Before its release, casting director Mukesh Chhabra made some stunning claims about the film's cast. He revealed that several actors turned down to play Lakshman in the film. Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Mukesh Chhabra said that they chose a novice from the television industry. He explained, "Nitesh bhai decided to cast Ranbir early in the process, and once you see the film, you'll see why it's such an appropriate choice. Ranbir and Rajkummar Rao are probably the actors with whom I've worked the most throughout my career.

    "Nobody can beat Ranbir when it comes to acting." Mukesh went on to explain, "He is neutral about it. He's not too concerned with hits and flops. All he cares about is performing. We have found a lovely actor for Lakshman. Many people auditioned for the role. But I'm thrilled with the performer we've chosen; this will be his debut feature in Bollywood."

    Why Ranbir Kapoor for Lord Ram's role?

    Mukesh Chhabra explained why Ranbir Kapoor was chosen to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He said that his face is peaceful and that was necessary for the film. Nitesh Tiwari considered casting him quite early. It is a fantastic decision, which the audience will recognize after watching the film.

    Producer Namit Malhotra devised a plan to cover up the sets from all sides and film indoors for Ramayana to prevent images from leaking. "The producers didn't want any glimpses of the film to get out before an official announcement, and despite doing their hardest, including opting for a no-phone policy on set, shutterbugs were able to capture images of Ranbir and Sai's appearances from the film.

