    5 toughest Kaun Banega Crorepati questions that made contestants to quit

    This year's top five questions that have prompted participants to leave the show.

    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 continues to captivate fans in its 11th season, and the Amitabh Bachchan show has already produced three crorepatis. KBC's format is roughly the same as when we first saw it 19 years ago, with a few adjustments. The questions that Big B asks on the broadcast pique viewers' interest, and they also play the game using Sony LIV's Play Along function. This year's top five questions that have prompted participants to leave the show are mentioned below.

    7 crore question to Gautam Kumar Jha

    Question- What was the name of all the three soccer clubs established with the help of Mahatama Gandhi in the early twentieth century in Durban, Pretoria, and Johannesburg?

    Options- Truth Seekers, Non-Violents, Passive Resisters, Non-Cooperators. 
    The correct answer was Passive Resisters.

    7 crore question to Sanoj Raj

    Question- Who was the Indian bowler off whom Australian legend Don Bradman got a single to reach his 100th first-class century?

    Options- Baqa Jilani, Commandur Rangachari, Gogumal Kishenchand, and Kanwar Rai Singh.
    The correct answer was Gogumal Kishenchand.

    Diwya Adlakha – 50 lakh question

    Question- Which of these Mughal structures was known by the name ‘Rauza-i-Munawwara?

    Options- Shalimar Bagh, Chini Ka Rauza, Humayun’s Tomb, and Taj Mahal.
    The correct answer was the Taj Mahal.

    Usha Yadav- 50 lakh question

    Question- In mythology, what was the name of Hiranyakashipu’s wife and Prahlad’s mother?

    Options- Kapinjala, Kayadhu, Kamalakshi, and Kaushiki. 
    The correct answer was Kayadhu.

    Akhilesh Kumar- 25 lakh question

    Question- After which historical or mythological figure did Sri Lanka name its first satellite?

    Options- Kuber, Buddha, Vibhishana, Ravana.
    The correct answer was Ravana.

