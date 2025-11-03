The 30th European Union Film Festival in New Delhi celebrates decades of Indo-European cinematic ties. EU Ambassador Herve Delphin praised the collaboration, highlighting the theme 'Hope and Resilience' and the festival's role in cultural exchange.

The 30th edition of the 10-day European Union Film Festival (EUFF), which opened in New Delhi on October 31, marked three decades of cinematic collaboration between Europe and India. Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union, noted that the festival reflects the long-standing companionship between India and Europe, both of which cherish a deep appreciation for art, storytelling, and good cinema.

A Platform for Exchange and Togetherness

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It's been a long journey, a companionship, because both India and Europe cherish a common culture and taste for good cinema. Over the years, it evolved. What started as a showcase of European movies for the Indian audience evolved into a platform for exchange between professionals, film directors, and the public. So it's not just watching movies. It's really about exchanging the culture of cinema, where professionals can meet and share their experiences. It's also, in a way, a marketplace, as European producers meet with Indian filmmakers."

"I think this is all that revolves around the EU Film Festival, and that has developed over time. So it's a great moment of togetherness, united around the same love for cinema. I think that both in India and in Europe, we have developed our respective ecosystems, cultures, and industries over time," he added.

'Cross-Fertilisation' and the Theme of 'Hope and Resilience'

Highlighting successful Indo-European collaborations such as 'The Lunchbox' and 'Masaan', Delphin described the process as "cross-fertilisation" that benefits both sides through funding, creative dialogue, and financial seeding. "Co-production and collaboration open new opportunities for filmmakers, but also, from an economic viewpoint, it can be cost-effective," he said.

This year's edition brings together 28 films from across Europe under the theme 'Hope and Resilience.' According to him, the theme speaks to universal emotions that transcend language and culture, emotions like "endurance, courage, and the pursuit of hope". " Whatever the movie, whether it's in French, in Dutch as tonight, or in Italian, you speak about certain emotions that are common to all human beings in all societies," he noted.

Strengthening People-to-People Ties

Looking ahead, Herve Delphin hopes the festival will continue to strengthen cultural ties between India and Europe. "Our partnership has been growing over the years, and it's about trade, it's about investment, it's about research, technology. However, there is one dimension that we should not underestimate: people-to-people."

The festival aims to foster mutual understanding and a shared passion for storytelling, celebrating cinema as a bridge between continents. "I think the culture as well. So, as we also have a student exchange programme with many Indian students travelling to Europe, I think we need this cultural dimension that brings people together, whether by moving, coming to India, or coming to Europe, but by giving the opportunity to experience the culture. And I think this is what the EU Film Festival brings, this aspect of culture that everyone can discover. So it's a window to Europe, and I hope that this will open more windows for the Indian public to discover Europe, and also for Europeans to get to know more about India. And I think this is what is essential," shared the European Union Ambassador.

A Filmmaker's Perspective on Blending Cultures

Indian-Austrian filmmaker Sandeep Kumar, whose film 'Happy' was showcased at the 30th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) in India, said that his storytelling draws deeply from personal experiences and blends elements of both Indian and Austrian cinema, reflecting the shared emotions that connect people across cultures.

Speaking about the inspiration behind his work, Sandeep Kumar said that the themes in his films often mirror his inner world and lived experiences. "A lot of themes I make films in reflect what's inside me. It's a mix of Indian and Austrian cinema and the stories I've lived or observed," he said.

Kumar explained that cinema is deeply personal and emotional for him. "Everything in life is personal. Everything in life is emotional. We may live in a world of laws and regulations, but as human beings, we are emotional beings, and those emotions are what find their way into my stories," he said.

Reflecting on creative influences, he observed that filmmaking is an evolving dialogue between cultures. "European schools are watching Satyajit Ray, while Indian schools are watching filmmakers like Michael Haneke or Martin Scorsese. There's always something to learn, but at the end of the day, every filmmaker should find their own organic path," Kumar shared.

Global Reception of a Personal Story

Discussing the journey of 'Happy', Kumar said the Austrian production had its world premiere in Brazil before travelling to film festivals in Berlin, Australia, and Seattle. "Everywhere, it was received very well, and people were touched by the story because it's very global. Human beings are the same everywhere, whether in the US, Australia, South America, or Europe," he said.

Festival Details and Itinerary

The 30th edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) started on October 31 in New Delhi, followed by the screenings in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to a press note shared by EUFF, the Delhi leg of the festival presents 28 acclaimed films from all EU Member States and Ukraine, before travelling to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Through this vibrant showcase of European films, EUFF continues to foster Indo-European cultural collaboration, offering audiences a Window to Europe, its people, culture and society.

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States and regional partners, EUFF 2025 screens some of the critically acclaimed films that explore themes of resilience, hope, identity, and the celebration of life. (ANI)