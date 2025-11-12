Ahead of its release, the makers of '120 Bahadur' launched a customised 'My Stamp' to honour the soldiers of the Battle of Rezang La. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and actor Farhan Akhtar unveiled the stamp in New Delhi.

The makers of the upcoming war epic '120 Bahadur' launched a customised 'My Stamp' to honour the extraordinary bravery of the soldiers of the 13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army, who fought in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 India-China war. Actor Farhan Akhtar shared pictures from the event on his Instagram handle and write in the caption, "What better way to honour the bravery and sacrifice of our martyred soldiers. Today, the Indian Postal Service commemorated the Battle of Rezang La by issuing a new stamp in its memory. Thank you to the Hon Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh ji for making time to do the inauguration. We are extremely grateful" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

The stamp was unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, in the presence of Jitendra Gupta, Director General Postal Services, Director Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Amit Chandrra and Arhan Bagati, who released the customised My Stamp on the Rezang La War Memorial issued by the Department of Posts.

About the Commemorative Initiative

The 'My Stamp' initiative celebrates the unmatched courage, sacrifice, and spirit of the soldiers who laid down their lives at Rezang La, ahead of the 63rd anniversary of this historic battle. The Rezang La War Memorial, situated in Chushul, Ladakh, stands as a solemn tribute to the extraordinary bravery of the soldiers and serves as a lasting reminder of their valour.

About the Film '120 Bahadur'

Based on the Battle of Rezang La during the India-China war, 120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra awardee, who led the 13 Kumaon Regiment in their brave stand against overwhelming Chinese forces in 1962. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film releases in cinemas on 21st November. (ANI)