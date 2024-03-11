Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sidharth Malhotra shares how patriotic roles are fulfilling his childhood dream, 'My dadu was in Indian Army'

    During the press conference for his upcoming film 'Yodha', Sidharth Malhotra talked about doing patriotic films in the recent past. 

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra shares how patriotic roles are fulfilling his childhood dream, 'My dadu was in Indian Army..'
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 10:57 PM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani are now promoting their film 'Yodha', and their next stop is Delhi. The team traveled to Delhi's Connaught Place to debut their film's single 'Triranga' and discuss the flick. During the press conference, Sidharth Malhotra talked about doing patriotic films in the recent past. 

    Sidharth recalls portraying the army man's role when he was young

    Sidharth said, "Lately in the films, I have done the army, and the police and I love doing such roles. When I was young I used to try wearing as much as a uniform of an army or police or have a gun. My Dadu (grandfather) was in the Indian Army and I think the fixation started from there. When it comes to films, I personally love watching action, an action of a character whom you love. I love watching such action on the big screen."

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra shares how patriotic roles are fulfilling his childhood dream, 'My dadu was in Indian Army..'

    Sidharth's patriotic films

    Sidharth's list of patriotic films includes 'Shershaah', 'Mission Majnu', 'Aiyaary', web series 'Indian Police Force' and will be seen in an Indian Army role in 'Yodha'. 

    About 'Yodha'

    'Yodha' is an upcoming action thriller film written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in key parts. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024. 

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EXCLUSIVE: Did you know there was special gym for Disha Patani on 'Yodha' set? RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Did you know there was special gym for Disha Patani on 'Yodha' set?

    Actor Ajith Kumar undergoes treatment for ear-nerve swelling; Read on NIR

    Actor Ajith Kumar undergoes treatment for ear-nerve swelling; Read on

    Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi celebrate assistant's birthday on 'Thandel' set [WATCH] NIR

    Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi celebrate assistant's birthday on 'Thandel' set [WATCH]

    WATCH: Prithviraj gives insights on 'Salaar Part 2', reveals shooting to begin soon NIR

    WATCH: Prithviraj gives insights on 'Salaar Part 2', reveals shooting to begin soon

    Oscars 2024: Did WWE-turned actor John Cena actually go naked on stage? Here's the truth RKK

    Oscars 2024: Did WWE star-turned actor John Cena actually go naked on stage? Here's the truth

    Recent Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Did you know there was special gym for Disha Patani on 'Yodha' set? RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Did you know there was special gym for Disha Patani on 'Yodha' set?

    Mission Divyastra: DRDO releases photo of first flight test of Agni-5 missile with MIRV; see post snt

    Mission Divyastra: DRDO releases photo of first flight test of Agni-5 missile with MIRV; see post

    Opposition slams Modi government for CAA implementation, questions election-timed move AJR

    Opposition slams Modi government for CAA implementation, questions election-timed move

    Sandeshkhali row: CBI arrests three for January 5 attack on ED officials AJR

    Sandeshkhali row: CBI arrests three for January 5 attack on ED officials

    DRDO successfully tests Agni-V with MIRV technology under Mission Divyastra amid Chinese spy ship presence

    DRDO successfully tests Agni-V with MIRV technology under Mission Divyastra amid Chinese spy ship presence

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon