    'UT 69' review: Raj Kundra fails to tell his narrative, biopic is more of Arthur Road Jail than his own

    'UT 69' was supposed to present a bigger picture of Raj Kundra's case and answer the accusations, but it appears that Raj squandered the opportunity to tell his side of the story to the public.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    Director: Shahnawaz Ali

    Cast: Raj Kundra

    Duration: 1 hour 57 minutes

    Ratings: 2 stars

    If you thought Raj Kundra's 'UT 69' was about his pornographic case, his charges, or legal prosecution, you were highly wrong. The film is more of a biopic of Arthur Road Jail than his own, and after viewing it, you will be an expert on how jail works, what happens at what time, which jail cell gets to make a call on which day, and other activities. Although the film is funny and will make you laugh a lot, it also comes with grief, mature jokes, is slow, and will not keep your interest or expectations. The film also highlights how Raj is known as actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and lacks his own identity. 

    Premise 

    'UT 69' is a humorous and dark comedy about Raj's problems, trials, and unexpected friendships while incarcerated. The film describes briefly what happens when one enters the jail, including the meals, restrooms, types of people, and jail drills. Eventually, after seeing the film, you can write an article about 'A Day in Jail' without even having visited it. 

    Disappointment 

    Even the prospect of spending one night in jail is a nightmare that gives you shivers. The film has a slow start and is not captivating enough to keep the audience's interest. There was a time when it became incredibly repetitious, with the scenes describing food, washrooms, and how everyone sleeps playing on repeat. 

    You will be saddened at how people in jail are treated, as well as the fact that Raj was not regarded as a star and was placed in a regular jail barik rather than the VIP one. You will also realize the value of a biscuit packet, water, and perhaps a snack pack. You will forget that Raj is in jail while they dance, play games, celebrate festivals, and will make you think, "Was his time really bad in jail?"

    Performances

    Raj Kundra tried his best to integrate into the acting world, but after seeing the film, you will realize that an NRI businessman should stick to his business and that acting is not a cup of tea. Along with Raj, the other supporting characters are entertaining to watch, and there is some fantastic comedy that will make you laugh out loud. 

    Expectations

    The movie was supposed to present a bigger picture of Raj's case and answer the accusations, but it appears that Raj squandered the opportunity to tell his side of the story to the public. The film can be best for his friends, and family rather than the general public. We all know what Indian jails look like and how they work, so what was different in 'UT 69'? Nothing!! It's okay if you miss the film and wait for its OTT release. 

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
