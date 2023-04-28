'Upar wale se kaise bachoge': Netizens bash Sooraj Pancholi for giving sweets to paps post acquittal

Sooraj Pancholi’s team distributing sweets to the paparazzi after his acquittal in Jiah Khan’s suicide case has left the internet furious and angry. Know more.

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi became a widely discussed name on social media years before his debut with Hero alongside Athiya Shetty. His messy relationship with late actress Jiah Khan made it to the headlines after she committed suicide almost a decade ago.

On Friday morning, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court cleared him of his abetment of suicide charges due to lack of evidence against him. Following this, his team got captured distributing sweets to the paparazzi.

In a video currently going viral on social media, posted by a renowned paparazzo account on Instagram, we can see a few people passing out boxes of sweets for the shutterbugs to gorge on. The pap in the caption for this post wrote, "#soorajpancholi team distributes mithai to media after the verdict came in favour of him in the Jiah Khan death case." It is safe to say that the video has irked the social media users and also not settled down well with the netizens.

Many netizens and social media users have taken to the comment section of the Instagram post to vent their anger and ire at such senseless behaviour. One wrote, "Insaano ke insaf se Bach jaoge...upr wale ke insaf se kaise bachoge." Another wrote, "So insensitive. Someone died bcz of him and he is distributing sweets.shame." Other wrote, "Kya pagal panti hai ye, wo ladaki ki Jaan chali gayi hai and ye kamina yaha par meethai baat raha hai, jaise deewali mana raha hai and media ney bhi meethai le li hogi , kyunki tumako to sift footage chahiye baki aur kis chiz se Lena dena toh hai nahi."

For the unversed, the late actress was found dead at her residence in Juhu in 2013 at 25. She had left behind a six-page letter, in which, she explained how she was leading an unhappy life with Sooraj. Son to actors Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi, the 'Hero' star, Sooraj Pancholi, was taken into custody for a week after her suicide. While he was released on bail shortly after, the Bombay High Court had asked the CBI to investigate her death.

