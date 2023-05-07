'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres

Chennai: Multiplex theaters in Tamil Nadu have stopped showing the controversial Bollywood film 'The Kerala Story'. The move is based on the decision of the Tamil Nadu Multiplex Association. The decision was taken by the association considering the possibility of law and order problems as well as the fact that fewer people were showing up to see the movie.

The film opened on Friday in a few single screens and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu, despite having a low screen count. In this, single-screen theaters had already withdrawn from the screening of the film. With multiplexes pulling out, The Kerala Story will no longer be screened in the state.

'The Kerala Story' was released in Chennai on Saturday, and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in Tamil Nadu protested this. The Naam Tamilar Party cadres, led by its organiser, actor, and director Seeman, began protests against the film in Chennai's Anna Nagar Arch neighbourhood next to Skywalk Mall.

Additionally, there was a significant police presence set up in front of the theatres showing the film. After a thorough examination, each showgoer was allowed to enter the theatre hall. More than 100 workers from different organisations who took part in the protests had been detained by the police. In many centres, the film's showing was halted after the protests.

'The Kerala Story' started running in 21 screens in Kerala on Friday. PVR, the leading multiplex chain, had pulled out of the earlier scheduled shows. In Kerala too, there is a police presence outside the theaters where the film is being screened.

The Kerala Story's trailer, which claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala went missing and later joined the terrorist organisation ISIS, sparked a debate. The Kerala High Court, however, declined on Friday to stay the release of the multilingual movie "The Kerala Story," stating that the trailer does not contain any material that would offend any particular group of people as a whole.

