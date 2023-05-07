Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres

    The move is based on the decision of the Tamil Nadu Multiplex Association.

    'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 7, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Chennai: Multiplex theaters in Tamil Nadu have stopped showing the controversial Bollywood film 'The Kerala Story'. The move is based on the decision of the Tamil Nadu Multiplex Association. The decision was taken by the association considering the possibility of law and order problems as well as the fact that fewer people were showing up to see the movie. 

    Also read: 'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild tusker

    The film opened on Friday in a few single screens and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu, despite having a low screen count. In this, single-screen theaters had already withdrawn from the screening of the film. With multiplexes pulling out, The Kerala Story will no longer be screened in the state.

    'The Kerala Story' was released in Chennai on Saturday, and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in Tamil Nadu protested this. The Naam Tamilar Party cadres, led by its organiser, actor, and director Seeman, began protests against the film in Chennai's Anna Nagar Arch neighbourhood next to Skywalk Mall.

    Additionally, there was a significant police presence set up in front of the theatres showing the film. After a thorough examination, each showgoer was allowed to enter the theatre hall. More than 100 workers from different organisations who took part in the protests had been detained by the police. In many centres, the film's showing was halted after the protests. 

    'The Kerala Story' started running in 21 screens in Kerala on Friday. PVR, the leading multiplex chain, had pulled out of the earlier scheduled shows. In Kerala too, there is a police presence outside the theaters where the film is being screened.

    The Kerala Story's trailer, which claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala went missing and later joined the terrorist organisation ISIS, sparked a debate. The Kerala High Court, however, declined on Friday to stay the release of the multilingual movie "The Kerala Story," stating that the trailer does not contain any material that would offend any particular group of people as a whole.
     

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild rice-eating tusker anr

    'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild tusker

    Ravanasura on OTT: Ravi Teja discloses arrival of action-thriller film in hardcore avatar - WATCH vma

    Ravanasura on OTT: Ravi Teja discloses arrival of action-thriller film in hardcore avatar - WATCH

    Kerala police to inspect film sets over rampant drug abuse in industry anr

    Kerala police to inspect film sets over rampant drug abuse in industry

    Kushi song teaser OUT: Watch Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fairytale romance vma

    Kushi song teaser OUT: Watch Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fairytale romance

    Amitabh Bachchan opens up on feeling 'helpless' in Boston; here's what happened vma

    Amitabh Bachchan opens up on feeling 'helpless' in Boston; here's what happened

    Recent Stories

    'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild rice-eating tusker anr

    'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild tusker

    Exclusive Vande Bharat Express train maker Sudhanshu Mani on Asianet News Dialogues

    Vande Bharat train maker EXCLUSIVE: India cannot be an exception in this world on high-speed rail

    Ravanasura on OTT: Ravi Teja discloses arrival of action-thriller film in hardcore avatar - WATCH vma

    Ravanasura on OTT: Ravi Teja discloses arrival of action-thriller film in hardcore avatar - WATCH

    Karnataka Election 2023 Chidambaram slams BJP for equating Bajrang Dal with Bajrangbali gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Chidambaram slams BJP for equating Bajrang Dal with 'Bajrangbali'

    Kerala police to inspect film sets over rampant drug abuse in industry anr

    Kerala police to inspect film sets over rampant drug abuse in industry

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon