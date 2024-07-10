'Thangalaan' trailer: Vikram looks fierce as he plays the role of tribal leader, watch video

The much-anticipated trailer for Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' is finally here, and it is huge, enigmatic, and magical in the best sense. While enthusiasm has always been high, the intriguing trailer has taken it to the next level. From Chiyaan Vikram's unidentifiable makeover to the outstanding work of one of the best filmmakers, Pa. Ranjith, the trailer highlights every aspect of the film. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse inside Thangalaan's fascinating and mythical universe, which has never been seen before. Chiyaan Vikram shines in his role, giving a stunning performance. Pa. Ranjith, one of India's finest directors, known for hits such as Sarpatta Parambarai, Kabali, and Kaala, has returned with a one-of-a-kind picture. The trailer piques viewers' interest in what is about to happen.

The trailer

About 'Thangalaan'

The film is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, which has pioneered the entertainment industry with films such as Si3 and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. Aside from 'Thangalaan', Studio Green, which has produced multiple blockbuster films, has another significant release this year with the Suriya-starred Kanguva. 'Thangalaan' is set to be released internationally on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

