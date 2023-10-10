'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut's chat with female Air Force pilot Lt. Shivangi Singh is unmissable - READ

Kangana Ranaut in her recent guest appearance as a celebrity at the Amrita Ratna 2023, had a great time interacting with the only female Air Force pilot Lieutenant Shivani Singh, which is just unmissable. Kangana will essay the leading role of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill in the much-awaited film 'Tejas' and the trailer has piqued the curiosity of netizens and cinephiles.

Well-studded with brilliant action sequences with a compelling storyline, nuanced performances and thrill, the immensely action-packed trailer of Tejas was released recently. The trailer is filled and inundated with many surprising elements that have left ardent cinephiles, fans and audiences thoroughly impressed. The way and treatment used to present and portray the leading lady and national award winner, Kangana Ranaut, in the central and main character of Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill in the much-awaited actioner-thriller patriotic film Tejas, has left everyone raving about it. While the trailer boosted the feeling of national pride, Kangana had a golden opportunity to meet Lt. Shivangi Singh, the first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot.

Kangana Ranaut will essay the character of an Air Force fighter pilot in Tejas who got to meet the real-life Air Force Pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, the first and only female pilot to fly the Rafale fighter aircraft. Recently, Kangana got invited to Amrita Ratna 2023, which aims to honour the accomplishments of Indian icons who had path-breaking triumphs to their names across different fields and have made the country proud. During this conversation, she met flight Lt. Shivangi Singh, and both renowned personalities were having a deep conversation. It was a very proud moment for Kangana that she met the real-life Air Force pilot.

During the interaction, Kangana also spoke about the producer, Ronnie Screwvala. She said, "Ronnie is a very patriotic human being. He is a producer who takes a lot of interest in making a film that celebrates patriotism. After URI, he is now back with Tejas."

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is slated and scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.

