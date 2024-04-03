Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Silence 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and his team are on an mission to solve a murder

    The cast of 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' includes Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh, Dinker Sharma, and Parul Gulati.

    'Silence 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and his team are on an mission to solve a murder
    Manoj Bajpayee is all set for yet another OTT release. On Wednesday, the makers of 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' took to social media to share the trailer of the thriller film. The film is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and stars Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai, as well as a talented ensemble cast that includes Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh, Dinker Sharma, and Parul Gulati.

    The trailer

    In the trailer, Manoj Bajpayee returns to his role as ACP Avinash Verma. In the second installment, ACP Avinash and his special crime squad will race against time to solve the riddles of a series of killings, eventually revealing a deeper truth that will astound audiences.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    'Silence 2' will take the audience on a thrilling, mysterious, and intriguing journey. The film will be available for streaming on ZEE5 beginning April 16.

