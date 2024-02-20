Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes Valentine's Day letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, dedicates 'Maan meri Jaan’

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently jailed in Delhi and on the occasion of Valentine's Day, he wrote a letter to his rumoured girlfriend Jacqueline Fernandez.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 8:37 AM IST

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently in Delhi jail and has been accused of impersonating high government officials to steal around Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh who is the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the former owner of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. The suspected con man never fails to make headlines when he writes a letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, who was rumored to be his girlfriend. Sukesh dedicated a song to Jacqueline in his special Valentine's Day letter, and he claimed that a 'gold-digger' attempted to provoke him against her.

    The letter

    "Baby, I missed you so much; since the first day of Valentine's Week, I've been thinking solely about you. This is our second Valentine's Day spent apart, but it won't last forever. This is our year, and we will overcome all the negativity and challenges surrounding us. As humans, we all respond, mislead, agitate, and provoke, resulting in unpleasant actions for which the head and heart provide opposing advice, but the heart ultimately prevails. However, I was no different; as a human, I responded and moved against you because I felt hurt and deceived, but I hesitated as my heart began to point out how I had even hurt you, or even considered doing so. You can never injure someone you care about the most in life. Then I held back and became upset with myself."

    Also read: BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone called 'random girl' by American X user; fans react to uncalled comment; Read on

    "Another interesting thing that happened over the last few days was that a lot of people we knew in common were enjoying seeing things go wrong between us, especially the one I call the 'Gold Digger', who was enjoying and dancing away and even sent an indirect message to me, instigating me against you, but it appears that the Gold Digger did not realize that I am not one of those men she knows who gets carried away. So, I wanted to send a modest message to that, Gold Digger, and those haters: Dear Gold Digger, you and your accomplices previously attempted to create rifts between me and Jackie, but were unsuccessful; now, during this awful phase, once again, you tried, this time it failed drastically for you guys.”

    Sukesh also dedicated singer King's song 'Maan Meri Jaan' to Jacqueline, saying, "Today, on this day, I have a special Valentine's devotion for you, and I mean it from the depths of my heart and soul. My Valentine's song for you. The letter finished with the words, 'Maan meri Jaan' by the King.

    The case

    Jacqueline Fernandes has withdrawn her petition against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and has also dropped her appeal accusing Sukesh of manipulating the media to tarnish her image. She also accused him of harassment and sought the court to open a complaint against him.

    In December 2023, Jacqueline Fernandez filed a Rs 200 crore extortion complaint against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar at the Delhi High Court. In her appeal, the actress asked that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case against her be quashed. Jacqueline said that all claims against her were baseless and that Sukesh had cheated her.


     

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 8:37 AM IST
