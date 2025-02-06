'Sanam Teri Kasam' actress Mawra Hocane ties the knot in beautiful ceremony [PHOTOS]

Mawra Hocane, known for 'Sanam Teri Kasam,' tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani. The couple shared beautiful wedding photos, with fans and friends offering their congratulations.
 

'Sanam Teri Kasam' actress Mawra Hocane ties the knot in beautiful ceremony [PHOTOS] NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 6, 2025, 9:59 AM IST

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, best known for featuring in the Bollywood film 'Sanam Teri Kasam', has tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani. On Wednesday, Mawra took to Instagram and shared mesmerizing images from her wedding day.

For the special occasion, Mawra opted for a stunning sky-blue lehenga. She elevated her bridal look with elegant traditional jewelry. On the other hand, Ameer donned a black kurta-pajama for his big day.

"and in the middle of chaos... I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25 #MawraAmeerHoGayi," Mawra captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have earlier worked together in television dramas like Sabaat and Neem, where their on-screen chemistry was adored by fans. As soon as Hocane dropped the pictures, her industry friends and fans congratulated the newlywed couple.

For the unversed, Mawra shared screen space with Harshvardhan Rane in Sanam Teri Kasam, which was released in theatres in 2016. The film did not work at the box office but it garnered a lot of love when it was watched by the audience on the digital platform.

Now, the film is all set to be re-released in theatres this Friday.

