'Salaar' release trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran promise high octane action thriller

'Salaar' release trailer gives a glimpse into the action-packed universe of Salaar and raises eagerness to see the heavy action emotional drama on the big screen.

Just a few days left for Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire' to hit the theatres and the makers of the highly anticipated film have released the film's release trailer. 'Salaar: Part 1: CeaseFire' also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in addition to Prabhas. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'.

The release trailer

The video transports us to the mythical city of Khansaar, which has been taken over by invaders regarded "more dangerous than Mahmud of Ghazni and Genghis Khan." When the invaders seize possession of the city, Prithviraj Sukumaran, the city's heir, faces a dilemma. Prithviraj then summons his childhood friend Deva (played by Prabhas), who promises to protect him and his people forever. Deva comes to Khansaar to retake the kingdom and get revenge on his best friend. Now, before the film's premiere, the producers have published another trailer to generate buzz.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the action-packed universe of Salaar and raises our eagerness to see the heavy action emotional drama on the big screen. The video, dubbed 'The Final Punch' by its creators, packs a powerful punch with all of the elements required to create a commercial potboiler Entertainer.

Prashanth Neel's high-octane action punch ensures that the film will provide the biggest action sensation that the audience will encounter on the big screens.'Salaar' will be available in theaters in five languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.