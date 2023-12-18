Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Salaar' release trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran promise high octane action thriller

    'Salaar' release trailer gives a glimpse into the action-packed universe of Salaar and raises eagerness to see the heavy action emotional drama on the big screen.

    'Salaar' release trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran promise high octane action thriller RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    Just a few days left for Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire' to hit the theatres and the makers of the highly anticipated film have released the film's release trailer. 'Salaar: Part 1: CeaseFire' also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in addition to Prabhas. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'.

    The release trailer

    The video transports us to the mythical city of Khansaar, which has been taken over by invaders regarded "more dangerous than Mahmud of Ghazni and Genghis Khan." When the invaders seize possession of the city, Prithviraj Sukumaran, the city's heir, faces a dilemma. Prithviraj then summons his childhood friend Deva (played by Prabhas), who promises to protect him and his people forever. Deva comes to Khansaar to retake the kingdom and get revenge on his best friend. Now, before the film's premiere, the producers have published another trailer to generate buzz. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries, wants to leave show over ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan's accusations

    The trailer gives us a glimpse into the action-packed universe of Salaar and raises our eagerness to see the heavy action emotional drama on the big screen. The video, dubbed 'The Final Punch' by its creators, packs a powerful punch with all of the elements required to create a commercial potboiler Entertainer. 

    Prashanth Neel's high-octane action punch ensures that the film will provide the biggest action sensation that the audience will encounter on the big screens.'Salaar' will be available in theaters in five languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. 

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 5:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries, wants to leave show over ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan's accusations RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries, wants to leave show over ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan's accusations

    Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj; here's what we know RBA

    'Thalaivar 171': Rajinikanth to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj; here's what we know

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty adopts government Kannada school in his hometown Keradi; read details RBA

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty adopts government Kannada school in his hometown Keradi; read details

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight

    'I have my children to call during any crisis...'Mohanlal at 25th anniversary of his fans association in Kochi rkn

    'I have my children to call during any crisis...'Mohanlal at 25th anniversary of his fans association in Kochi

    Recent Stories

    Winter haircare 6 efficient ways to dry your hair in minutes gcw eai

    Winter haircare: 6 efficient ways to dry your hair in minutes

    Kerala: Shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to be opened due to heavy rain rkn

    Kerala: Shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to be opened due to heavy rain

    Cricket Steve Smith's hilarious moment on the field highlights Australia's dominant win over Pakistan osf

    Steve Smith's hilarious moment on the field highlights Australia's dominant win over Pakistan

    7 ways to enjoy sweet potatoes in winters SHG

    7 ways to enjoy sweet potatoes in winters

    IPL 2024 Rohit Sharma's fatigue and Hardik Pandya's fresh approach: Gavaskar decodes Mumbai Indians' captaincy change snt

    Rohit Sharma's fatigue, Hardik Pandya's fresh approach: Gavaskar decodes Mumbai Indians' captaincy change

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon