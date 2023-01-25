'Proud mother of sweet daughter': Isha Koppikar on National Girl Child Day

Spreading awareness on the importance of girl child on the National Girl Child Day, Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar opens up on her bonding with her daughter and more in a recent interview.

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year in India on January 24. It is an initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. This day is about raising awareness on the rights of girl children and promoting awareness on their issues like health, education, and nutrition. Actress Isha Koppikar talks about how we should celebrate and be joyful on the arrival of a girl in our lives.

Isha Kopikkar is a well-known actress in both Bollywood and OTT industry, with several successful films and series to her credits within her illustrious career spanning many years. She is a name that needs no introduction. In a recent interview, she spoke about her bonding with her daughter. Making the occasion of National Girl Child Day more special, the actress opened up about her rapport with her daughter.

ALSO READ: 'Feeling blessed with my daughters': Chahatt Khanna on National Girl Child Day

Isha opened up on how she is happy and euphoric to be a mother of her sweet daughter. She said, "I am a proud mother of a sweet daughter. I share a special bond with her. My relationship with her blooms at each day into a beautiful friendship as she grows older. A girl child is a blessing." Isha adds, "A girl child is strong, beautiful, and nurturing. She teaches you the meaning of love and care. A girl child is born to shine. Every parent of a girl will tell you this. It is the most beautiful feeling ever."

Giving a message to everyone, she further said, " Every girl is a daughter of the nation. Let's make the world safer for them. Let's teach them to be independent, self-sufficient and get strong enough to protect themselves. Let's be the wind beneath her wings."

ALSO READ: 'Was going through phase of despair...' Nikki Tamboli open up on Bollywood projects