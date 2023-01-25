Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Feeling blessed with my daughters': Chahatt Khanna on National Girl Child Day

    Tomorrow is National Girl Child Day in India. Also, many celebrities are participating in raising awareness about it. Actress Chahatt Khanna shares about feeling blessed with both her daughters.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 8:02 PM IST

    Actress Chahatt Khanna, a proud mother of two daughters,  shares how she feels so joyful to be blessed with two girls. Chahatt Khanna is a well-known TV personality who has acted in many hit serials over the course of several years in the tinsel town. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her level of rapport and bonding with her two daughters. 

    Chahatt highlighted many things about her bonding with her two daughters. She said, "My Daughters are a blessing. We have an exceptional bond. I learn so much from my daughters each day." She adds more deets on how her days are not complete without the presence of her two adorable baby girls. Chahatt shared, "My day is incomplete without seeing them and spending time with them."

    Since tomorrow is the occasion of national girl child day, the star has also given out a really mandatory and thought-provoking message about how every parent should love their girls regardless of gender and promote more equality. Chahatt shares, "This year, I want to spread the message of loving their girls as much as possible. Also, to give them equal rights and opportunities to grow and take on the world. My every breathing moment is spent assuring that I provide the best for my girls and help them achieve all their dreams."

    The National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year in India on January 24. It is an initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. This day is about raising awareness on the rights of girl children and promoting awareness on their issues like health, education and nutrition.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 8:05 PM IST
