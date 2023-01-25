'Was going through phase of despair...' Nikki Tamboli open up on Bollywood projects

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli opened up on finally taking on Bollywood projects. She revealed about going through a state of despair and much more.

Indian Actresses have an innocence and charm to them that is undeniable. As beautiful as they come, the good looks of heroines can mesmerize anyone who lays their sight on them. With immense talent and gorgeous looks Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is here to rule the hearts of many for years to come.

In a recent conversation, the Bigg Boss fame opened up about being in Bollywood and featuring on the big screen in Hindi Cinema. She stated that she got countless offers after getting out of the Bigg Boss house. Nikki elucidated and said, "I've been getting a lot of offers since getting out of Bigg Boss."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaves audiences ecstatic

Nikki then revealed that, she was not in a sorted mindset to make correct decisions. She shed light on this point and said, "I was not in the right frame of mind to make the right decisions." Further, she went deep as she spoke about dealing with the loss of her brother. Nikki highlighted the point and said, "For me, dealing with the pain of losing a loved one, these last two years have been a real struggle."

She adds, "I was lost. And it was difficult to stay positive while missing my brother. I was going through a phase of complete despair. Even when I would smile in the company of thousands of people, I was dying inside."

Shedding light on the roles she would love doing, Nikki elucidated, "I would love to do an action sequence movie. I love action along with full Bollywood-style drama, a dual role, and none the less a biopic too. I want to challenge myself. It is what I look up to as an actor."

ALSO READ: Pathaan: Loved Deepika Padukone's fashion choice in Besharam Rang song? Know the SEXY bikini, monokini prices