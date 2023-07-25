Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DreamGirl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's look as 'Pooja' revealed, get ready to be swept off your feet

    Get ready to be swept off your feet, because the wait is finally over! Brace yourselves for an electrifying experience as Balaji Motion Pictures, the powerhouse production house led by the incredible Ektaa R Kapoor, is all set to unleash the much-anticipated blockbuster sequel - Dream Girl 2!

    DreamGirl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's look as 'Pooja' revealed, get ready to be swept off your feet ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Hold onto your seats as the phenomenal Ayushmann Khurrana takes the stage alongside the stunning Ananya Panday. But wait, there's more! The excitement meter is off the charts as Ayushmann astounds us with not one, but TWO mesmerizing personalities - the suave Karam and the vivacious Pooja! Prepare to have your jaws drop as the mind-blowing poster is revealed! Ayushmann's transformation into Pooja is nothing short of pure magic. His seamless transition between these contrasting characters has left us in awe and wonder. Everyone is talking about the dual dynamo performance that is set to rock the nation! It's a treat to see the talented Ayushmann play Pooja with such panache and elegance! 

     

    ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba to come soon- read details

    The creativity in the poster has shot expectations sky-high. With each passing day, curiosity is soaring among entertainment enthusiasts of all ages. Social media is buzzing with chatter about the enigmatic Dream Girl 2 - a sensational blend of love, laughter, and non-stop entertainment. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. (This is just the first look) Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear! #DreamGirl2on25Aug #25AugustHogaMast #OneMonthToGo.”

    REACTIONS:In response to Ayushmann's appearance as Pooja, his wife and author Tahira Kashyap posted a heart eyes and a fire emoji in the comments section. A heart and a fire emoji were also used by actor Darshan Kumaar to decorate it. 

    Dream Girl's tremendous success at the box office and its wholesome entertainment delighted audiences. Ayushmann's portrayal of a girl's voice was a key highlight, impressing all. Now, in the sequel, Ayushmann's transformation as 'Pooja' promises to take the entertainment to even greater heights, captivating everyone with his appearance and mannerisms. This captivating film poster is just a glimpse of the hilarity, eccentricity, and exuberant fun that awaits us in the upcoming trailer! 

    Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa the film promises to be a laugh riot. With Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor at the helm of this project, you can rest assured that Dream Girl 2 is going to be an absolute riot! So, save the date - August 25, 2023, when laughter and love will collide on the big screen!

     

    Also Read: Where is Vijay? Fans await actor's political debut announcement- report

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Barbie Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video ATG

    Barbie: Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video

    Trevor Noah stand-up comedy tour comes to India: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru MSW

    Trevor Noah stand-up comedy tour comes to India: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru

    Kajol starts Anjali mode with her comical faces to BFF Karan Johar at event - WATCH vma

    Kajol starts Anjali mode with her comical faces to BFF Karan Johar at event - WATCH

    Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help ADC

    Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon