DreamGirl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's look as 'Pooja' revealed, get ready to be swept off your feet

Get ready to be swept off your feet, because the wait is finally over! Brace yourselves for an electrifying experience as Balaji Motion Pictures, the powerhouse production house led by the incredible Ektaa R Kapoor, is all set to unleash the much-anticipated blockbuster sequel - Dream Girl 2!

Hold onto your seats as the phenomenal Ayushmann Khurrana takes the stage alongside the stunning Ananya Panday. But wait, there's more! The excitement meter is off the charts as Ayushmann astounds us with not one, but TWO mesmerizing personalities - the suave Karam and the vivacious Pooja! Prepare to have your jaws drop as the mind-blowing poster is revealed! Ayushmann's transformation into Pooja is nothing short of pure magic. His seamless transition between these contrasting characters has left us in awe and wonder. Everyone is talking about the dual dynamo performance that is set to rock the nation! It's a treat to see the talented Ayushmann play Pooja with such panache and elegance!

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba to come soon- read details

The creativity in the poster has shot expectations sky-high. With each passing day, curiosity is soaring among entertainment enthusiasts of all ages. Social media is buzzing with chatter about the enigmatic Dream Girl 2 - a sensational blend of love, laughter, and non-stop entertainment. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. (This is just the first look) Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear! #DreamGirl2on25Aug #25AugustHogaMast #OneMonthToGo.”

REACTIONS:In response to Ayushmann's appearance as Pooja, his wife and author Tahira Kashyap posted a heart eyes and a fire emoji in the comments section. A heart and a fire emoji were also used by actor Darshan Kumaar to decorate it.

Dream Girl's tremendous success at the box office and its wholesome entertainment delighted audiences. Ayushmann's portrayal of a girl's voice was a key highlight, impressing all. Now, in the sequel, Ayushmann's transformation as 'Pooja' promises to take the entertainment to even greater heights, captivating everyone with his appearance and mannerisms. This captivating film poster is just a glimpse of the hilarity, eccentricity, and exuberant fun that awaits us in the upcoming trailer!

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa the film promises to be a laugh riot. With Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor at the helm of this project, you can rest assured that Dream Girl 2 is going to be an absolute riot! So, save the date - August 25, 2023, when laughter and love will collide on the big screen!

Also Read: Where is Vijay? Fans await actor's political debut announcement- report