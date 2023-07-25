Jaya Bachchan's Angry look on 'Dhindhora Baje Re' has Twitter users cracking jokes

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer and Karan Johar directed new film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's' new song 'Dhindhora Baje Re' sees Jaya Bachchan in an angry mood. Her expression has flooded Twitter with jokes. - By Mahsweta Sarkar

Jaya Bachchan's angry expressions in the latest song of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' have captured attention. Playing Dhanlakshmi, a stern matriarch, her impactful performance alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has left netizens impressed, particularly during the energetic dance number for Durga Puja. One of the users joked, "Jaya Bachchan is being her own self throughout this whole song." Another one said, “Itna bhi real nahi dikhana tha."

Twitter has flooded with Jaya Bachchan jokes. Here are some of the hilarious ones:

One of the users jokingly said shouldn't have shown so much of the truth.

About 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a highly anticipated film featuring Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The trailer introduces the contrasting worlds of Rocky and Rani, a strong Punjabi boy from a wealthy family and a Bengali girl from a household valuing knowledge above all. Their love story is uncertain, despite their affection for each other. Ranveer Singh expressed his excitement during a press conference, praising Karan Johar for reviving the essence of beloved movies they grew up watching and cherishing. The story draws inspiration from a real-life family anecdote shared by Karan's late father, producer Yash Johar, merging these forces into a love story with a twist. Set to release on July 28 in theaters, the film promises a blend of romance and emotion, resonating with audiences