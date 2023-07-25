Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaya Bachchan's Angry look on 'Dhindhora Baje Re' has Twitter users cracking jokes

    Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer and Karan Johar directed new film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's' new song 'Dhindhora Baje Re' sees Jaya Bachchan in an angry mood. Her expression has flooded Twitter with jokes. - By Mahsweta Sarkar

    Jaya Bachchan's Angry look on 'Dhindhora Baje Re' has Twitter users cracking jokes MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    Jaya Bachchan's angry expressions in the latest song of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' have captured attention. Playing Dhanlakshmi, a stern matriarch, her impactful performance alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has left netizens impressed, particularly during the energetic dance number for Durga Puja. One of the users joked, "Jaya Bachchan is being her own self throughout this whole song." Another one said, “Itna bhi real nahi dikhana tha."

    Twitter has flooded with Jaya Bachchan jokes. Here are some of the hilarious ones:

    One of the users jokingly said shouldn't have shown so much of the truth.

    About 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

     

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a highly anticipated film featuring Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The trailer introduces the contrasting worlds of Rocky and Rani, a strong Punjabi boy from a wealthy family and a Bengali girl from a household valuing knowledge above all. Their love story is uncertain, despite their affection for each other. Ranveer Singh expressed his excitement during a press conference, praising Karan Johar for reviving the essence of beloved movies they grew up watching and cherishing. The story draws inspiration from a real-life family anecdote shared by Karan's late father, producer Yash Johar, merging these forces into a love story with a twist. Set to release on July 28 in theaters, the film promises a blend of romance and emotion, resonating with audiences

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Barbie Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video ATG

    Barbie: Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video

    Trevor Noah stand-up comedy tour comes to India: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru MSW

    Trevor Noah stand-up comedy tour comes to India: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru

    Kajol starts Anjali mode with her comical faces to BFF Karan Johar at event - WATCH vma

    Kajol starts Anjali mode with her comical faces to BFF Karan Johar at event - WATCH

    Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help ADC

    Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon