Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Operation Valentine' trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar turn Air force pilot for film based on true events

    The markers of the upcoming film 'Operation Valentine' released the trailer and it guarantees an adrenaline-fueled aerial adventure like never before.

    'Operation Valentine' trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar turn Air force pilot for film based on true events NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    Fans! Get ready for a cinematic thrill ride as Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are all set to collaborate on the film 'Operation Valentine'. This bilingual film blends Telugu and Hindi and the makers recently unveiled the trailer and is directed by ad guru Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. This movie is inspired by true events and guarantees an adrenaline-fueled aerial adventure like never before.

    The trailer

    Also read: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and others all prey of a funny Deepfake video

    The trailer spans over 2 minutes and 42 seconds and introduces Varun Tej's character named Rudra who plays the role of a pilot and is characterized by his defiance of orders and a trail of scars marking his tumultuous journey. Manushi Chhillar portrays Sonal, Rudra's girlfriend and a radar officer, who expresses concern over his daredevil nature. Their relationship dynamics are intertwined with Rudra's questioning of the nation's response to terrorism, leaving us on a suspenseful cliffhanger.

    About 'Operation Valentine'

    In addition to the protagonists, the trailer also introduces supporting characters played by Navdeep, Ali Reza, and Ruhani Sharma, who are fellow Indian Air Force pilots. Their camaraderie hints at the solidarity and teamwork crucial in facing the challenges ahead. 

    However, Varun Tej clarifies that 'Operation Valentine' has a distinct focus on the personal lives of the Air Force officers rather than glorifying specific incidents like the Balakot airstrike. He emphasizes that the film aims to honor the dedication and sacrifices of these officers without portraying any country or individual in a negative light. The film will released on March 1, 2024.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed teased with Sania Mirza's name during a PSL match (WATCH) osf

    Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed teased with Sania Mirza's name during a PSL 2024 match (WATCH)

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and others all prey of a funny Deepfake video RKK

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and others all prey of a funny Deepfake video

    Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone's BAFTA pictures, comments 'Ugh.. her smile' RKK

    Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone's BAFTA pictures, comments 'Ugh.. her smile'

    'Kanguva': Here's what to expect from Suriya, Disha Patani's historical fantasy drama film NIR

    'Kanguva': Here's what to expect from Suriya, Disha Patani's historical fantasy drama film

    'Shaitaan': R Madhavan looks ominous as he shares first poster from Ajay Devgn's supernatural film RKK

    'Shaitaan': R Madhavan looks ominous as he shares first poster from Ajay Devgn's supernatural film

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Govt to cover medical expenses for individuals injured in wild animal attacks in Wayanad RKN

    Kerala: Govt to cover medical expenses for individuals injured in wild animal attacks in Wayanad

    Chandigarh mayoral poll: SC orders recounting 8 invalidated votes to be considered valid gcw

    Chandigarh mayoral poll: SC orders recounting, 8 ballots to be considered valid

    Deepika Padukone pregnant? Are Ranveer-DP expecting their first baby? RBA

    Deepika Padukone pregnant? Are Ranveer-DP expecting their first baby?

    The looming threat: Why nearly 90% of AI startups could face extinction within the coming year snt

    The looming threat: Why nearly 90% of AI startups could face extinction within the coming year

    cricket Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed teased with Sania Mirza's name during a PSL match (WATCH) osf

    Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed teased with Sania Mirza's name during a PSL 2024 match (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon