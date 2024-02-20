WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and others all prey of a funny Deepfake video

A video of a few celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Akshay Kumar singing a funny fruit song has gone viral on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna was the victim of a profound Deepfake video a few months ago, and the actress took legal action to bring the perpetrator to justice. It just so happened that her face was replaced with that of a social media star, and the video received a lot of criticism from both celebrities and lawmakers. Now another video of a few celebrities singing a funny fruit song has gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Akshay Kumar deepfake video

Recently, the faces of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Akshay Kumar were added to a viral video of children singing a humorous fruit song. Most internet users took the clip lightly and couldn't stop laughing. Check out this video:

Bollywood celebs 1



WhatsApp forwarded 😂 pic.twitter.com/1hm2ZsCVqV — 𝔸𝕞𝕣𝕜_ℂ𝔼𝕆 (@Amrk_CEO) February 19, 2024

Also read: Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone's BAFTA pictures, comments 'Ugh.. her smile'

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Suhana Khan's deepfake video

The same video featuring deepfakes of Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor went viral. The caption said, "Annual Day Function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School."

Bollywood celebs in Ambani International School function. pic.twitter.com/tYZSKFBNbw — Baba MaChuvera 💫 Parody of Parody (@indian_armada) February 19, 2024

The event exposed the exploitation of Al technology and prompted the Centre to propose new restrictions, including sanctions for both makers and platforms hosting deepfakes. However, altered films of celebrities occasionally surface online and people often forward and create such videos for entertainment.