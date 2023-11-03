Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner-YouTuber Elvish Yadav booked in Noida for rave parties with snake venom

    Elvish Yadav, the Youtuber star and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, has been named in an FIR filed following a raid in Noida. In the raid, police discovered banned several snakes and venom substances and also that allegedly the rave parties used to take place in Noida Sector 49.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has landed in trouble after a raid in Noida. On Friday, it was officially reported that an official police raid took place in Noida Sector 49. Five cobra snakes have been rescued and recovered from the raid. It has been stated and revealed that more than nine snakes got saved in the raid while snake venom was found at the spot. The police have made five arrests so far. In grilling investigations that followed, people arrested have taken the name of social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

    Sources confirm to the entertainment portal that the accused has said that they used to supply snakes and poison to the parties of Elvish Yadav. Based on the statements, an FIR was filed against Elvish Yadav. The social media influencer is yet to comment on the developments. As reported by a leading Indian television portal, the FIR has been officially filed and lodged by Gaurav Gupta, who works as an Animal Welfare Officer in People for Animals.

    For the unversed, Elvish is a singer and influencer. He was born in Gurgram, Haryana. Professionally, Elvish Yadav is a YouTuber and social media personality. His YouTube channel, Elvish Yadav, has nearly 14.5 million subscribers at present. He has another YT channel titled Elvish Yadav Vlogs, where he enjoys a massive following of almost 7.5 million subscribers. Yadav is also active on Instagram and enjoys a fan following of more than 16 million.

    Elvish went on to become a household name after he appeared on Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the show as a wild card entry and emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 in August this year. He created history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to have won the show ever. Following the finale episode, Elvish claimed that Elvish made new history by gaining 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
