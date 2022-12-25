Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Main Atal Hoon' - Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with the first poster of awaited biopic

    For fans who have missed watching the nuanced Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi on screens, this will come in as an exciting update for them. The award-winning star has surprised the fans by dropping in the first poster of the much-awaited biopic, 'Main Atal Hoon.'

    'Main Atal Hoon' - Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with the first poster of awaited biopic vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 2:56 PM IST

    Pankaj Tripathi has created his own place in the hearts of audiences and fans. He has proven his mettle and credibility by portraying diverse characters in various films. He has constantly worked harder on his craft, since the way he essays roles so effortlessly is just finesse and perfection at its best.

    Pankaj Tripathi is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. He is a self-made star and performer who does not need any introduction. The actor has given some path-breaking performances in films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kaala, Extraction, 83, Fukrey, Masaan, Neil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Fukrey Returns, Ludo, Kaagaz, Mimi. Besides, Pankaj has also proven his versatility and diversity as an actor by giving some brilliant performances in the OTT world. Pankaj has received accolades and rave reviews for exceptionally captivating acting chops in hit web series like Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, Yours Truly, and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. After winning the hearts of audiences and netizens with films and OTT series, Pankaj Tripathi is all set to shock the bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs with his upcoming Bollywood film, Main Atal Hoon. Interestingly, it will be the first time that the star will be portraying a role of a politician in a biopic film. Pankaj Tripathi is currently in the limelight for his upcoming Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic. Today, the actor and makers have revealed his first look from this film on social media. 

    ALSO READ: 'Freedom was much more earlier': Bollywood celebs back SRK-Deepika's 'Besharam Rang'

    Pankaj Tripathi has worked hard on this film for the past several months. Two days ago, he shared a post and told how he feels about working in this film. In that post, he said, "A lot of excitement, a little fear, many emotions in my mind but loyalty is firm, dedicated to the role of Atalji, now I am steadfast. Portraying a personality like Atalji on screen is no less than an ordeal, but his blessings are with us in this ordeal." So everyone was eager to see his first look within this film.

    Ending all the fans' anticipation, Pankaj Tripathi took to his Instagram handle and posted his look stills as Atal Bihari Bajpayee from the film. In the pictures, fans can see the various shades of the former politician unveiled. We can see how the politician is a poet, politician, and gentleman.

    The film is based on the book, 'The Untold Vajpayee: Politics and Paradox'. The film will hit the screens in December 2023.

    ALSO READ: 'Lgta Breast Implants Karvaye Hai' - Mouni Roy trolled for displaying cleavage in Honey Singh's Gatividhi song

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Freedom was much more earlier': Bollywood celebs back SRK-Deepika's 'Besharam Rang' vma

    'Freedom was much more earlier': Bollywood celebs back SRK-Deepika's 'Besharam Rang'

    'Lgta Breast Implants Karvaye Hai' - Mouni Roy trolled for displaying cleavage in Honey Singh's Gatividhi song vma

    'Lgta Breast Implants Karvaye Hai' - Mouni Roy trolled for displaying cleavage in Honey Singh's Gatividhi song

    Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes a smashing comeback in the show - WATCH vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes a smashing comeback in the show - WATCH

    Who is Sheezan Khan, Tunisha Sharma's rumored BF arrested by Mumbai Police? vma

    Who is Sheezan Khan, Tunisha Sharma's rumored BF arrested by Mumbai Police?

    Tunisha Sharma's mother files police complaint against co-actor Sheezan Khan vma

    Tunisha Sharma's mother files police complaint against co-actor Sheezan Khan

    Recent Stories

    Emirates Christmas post showing Airbus wearing Santa hat with reindeers goes viral gcw

    Emirates Christmas post showing Airbus 'wearing' Santa hat with reindeers goes viral

    Allow Sikh recruits with beards and turbans, US court tells Marines

    Allow Sikh recruits with beards and turbans, US court tells Marines

    Mangaluru man stabbed to death by miscreants Section 144 imposed gcw

    Mangaluru man stabbed to death by miscreants, Section 144 imposed

    'Freedom was much more earlier': Bollywood celebs back SRK-Deepika's 'Besharam Rang' vma

    'Freedom was much more earlier': Bollywood celebs back SRK-Deepika's 'Besharam Rang'

    Yearend 2022: Rishabh Pant to Japrit Bumrah - Looking back at how the Indians fared in Tests-ayh

    Yearend 2022: From Rishabh Pant to Japrit Bumrah, how Team India fared in Tests

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon