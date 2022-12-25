'Main Atal Hoon' - Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with the first poster of awaited biopic

For fans who have missed watching the nuanced Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi on screens, this will come in as an exciting update for them. The award-winning star has surprised the fans by dropping in the first poster of the much-awaited biopic, 'Main Atal Hoon.'

Pankaj Tripathi has created his own place in the hearts of audiences and fans. He has proven his mettle and credibility by portraying diverse characters in various films. He has constantly worked harder on his craft, since the way he essays roles so effortlessly is just finesse and perfection at its best.

Pankaj Tripathi is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. He is a self-made star and performer who does not need any introduction. The actor has given some path-breaking performances in films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kaala, Extraction, 83, Fukrey, Masaan, Neil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Fukrey Returns, Ludo, Kaagaz, Mimi. Besides, Pankaj has also proven his versatility and diversity as an actor by giving some brilliant performances in the OTT world. Pankaj has received accolades and rave reviews for exceptionally captivating acting chops in hit web series like Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, Yours Truly, and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. After winning the hearts of audiences and netizens with films and OTT series, Pankaj Tripathi is all set to shock the bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs with his upcoming Bollywood film, Main Atal Hoon. Interestingly, it will be the first time that the star will be portraying a role of a politician in a biopic film. Pankaj Tripathi is currently in the limelight for his upcoming Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic. Today, the actor and makers have revealed his first look from this film on social media.

Pankaj Tripathi has worked hard on this film for the past several months. Two days ago, he shared a post and told how he feels about working in this film. In that post, he said, "A lot of excitement, a little fear, many emotions in my mind but loyalty is firm, dedicated to the role of Atalji, now I am steadfast. Portraying a personality like Atalji on screen is no less than an ordeal, but his blessings are with us in this ordeal." So everyone was eager to see his first look within this film.

Ending all the fans' anticipation, Pankaj Tripathi took to his Instagram handle and posted his look stills as Atal Bihari Bajpayee from the film. In the pictures, fans can see the various shades of the former politician unveiled. We can see how the politician is a poet, politician, and gentleman.

The film is based on the book, 'The Untold Vajpayee: Politics and Paradox'. The film will hit the screens in December 2023.

