    'Maidaan' makers react to claims on film's plagiarism, 'Without an opportunity of being heard..'

    On Tuesday, the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Mysore issued an order barring the release of the national film 'Maidaan'.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP reacted to the Mysore court's ruling to stop Maidaan's release. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Principal District and Session Court in Mysore issued an injunction halting the film's release after Karnataka-based scriptwriter Anil Kumar accused it of plagiarism. 

    He claimed to have written the film's script and shared it with Maidaan's assistant director, Sukhdas Suryavanshi. They had several discussions about turning the script into a film, but nothing materialized. He claimed Maidaan was an adaptation of his screenplay.

    About 'Maidaan'

    Amit Ravindernath Sharma co-writes and directs 'Maidaan' which is a biographical sports drama film produced by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor, and Zee Studios. 'Maidaan' is based on the true story of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
