    'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn-starrer film to release on THIS date, actor shares poster

    The censor approved Ajay Devgn's film 'Maidaan' with no cuts and a 'U' certification and the film's runtime is 3 hours and 2 minutes.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    Ajay Devgn is now making waves with his film 'Shaitaan', which was recently released. Meanwhile, the actor's highly anticipated sports drama flick 'Maidaan' has been given a release date. Following the film's trailer and songs, a new poster was released today, along with major news. The film will open in theaters on April 10. Along with Ajay, Priyamani will play an important role in the film. 

    'Maidaan' will be released in IMAX

    Today, Ajay Devgn dropped a new poster for 'Maidaan', marking its IMAX release. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

    Ajay Devgn's role

    Ajay Devgn will play Syed Abdul Rahim in the film, which tells the narrative of the unsung hero who was responsible for propelling Indian football to new heights and earning national accolades. 

    Film's runtime

    The censor approved Ajay Devgn's film 'Maidaan' with no cuts and a 'U' certification. The film's runtime is 3 hours and 2 minutes, which may limit its number of screenings in multiplexes. The advance booking for the film will begin on April 2, a week before the film's release.

    About 'Maidaan'

    Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunav Joy Sengupta, and Zee Studios. The film stars Ajay Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Maidaan focuses on India's golden football era from 1952 to 1962. Maidaan also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh in supporting roles. Maidan will compete with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's new film, 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan'. Both films will open in theaters on April 10. 

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
