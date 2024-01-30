Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Lal Salaam': AR Rahman uses AI to revive voices of late singers, says 'Technology is not a threat..'

    AR Rahman has used artificial intelligence to recreate the voices of late vocalists Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for his latest project, Rajinikanth's upcoming film, 'Lal Salaam'.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 8:32 AM IST

    AR Rahman has once again demonstrated that he is a musical master. AR Rahman has used artificial intelligence to recreate the voices of late vocalists Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for his latest project, Rajinikanth's upcoming film, 'Lal Salaam'. This approach will alter the music industry in the future.

    Sony Music South took to their handle on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, announced on Monday, January 29 and stated, "The captivating voices of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed in #ThimiriYezhuda from #LalSalaam made possible by @timelessvoicesx AI voice models. This is the first time in the business that a late legend's voice has been brought back to life."

    About 'Lal Salaam'

    'Lal Salaam', directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth promises to be a fascinating film. The film's cast is superb, with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth playing the key parts and Rajinikanth making an extended cameo appearance. Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and others make up the ensemble.

    The music for the film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the label Lyca Productions and was created by the great AR Rahman. Vishnu Rangasamy wrote the story and co-wrote the screenplay with Aishwarya Rajinikanth. According to reports, cricket star Kapil Dev will make a brief cameo appearance as himself.

    Red Gaint Movies, the home banner of actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, has acquired the distribution rights. It will manage the film's extensive distribution in Tamil Nadu. The film will be released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 8:32 AM IST
