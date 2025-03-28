Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Will Saka's return be a UCL game-changer?

Sports
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka returns after a hamstring injury suffered in December.
His comeback boosts Arsenal’s depleted frontline amid injuries to Havertz and Jesus.
The Gunners secured only 25 points from 12 games in Saka’s absence.
Liverpool capitalized on Arsenal’s struggles, gaining 34 points from 14 matches.
Arsenal crashed out of both the FA Cup and EFL Cup without key players.
Arsenal remain in the UCL, with Saka eyeing the Real Madrid quarter-finals.
Reports suggest Saka could feature in Arsenal’s EPL clash vs Fulham.
Real Madrid pose a massive test for Arsenal’s UCL ambitions.
His pace, creativity, and goal threat could be decisive in the tie.
Can Saka’s return inspire Arsenal to a historic European victory?
