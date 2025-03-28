Sports

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Will Saka's return be a UCL game-changer?

Image credits: Saka/Instagram

Saka Back in Training

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka returns after a hamstring injury suffered in December.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Attacking Reinforcement

His comeback boosts Arsenal’s depleted frontline amid injuries to Havertz and Jesus.

Image credits: Arsenal/X

Arsenal’s Form Dip in EPL

The Gunners secured only 25 points from 12 games in Saka’s absence.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

EPL Title Race Setback

Liverpool capitalized on Arsenal’s struggles, gaining 34 points from 14 matches.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Cup Exits Hurt

Arsenal crashed out of both the FA Cup and EFL Cup without key players.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Champions League Hope

Arsenal remain in the UCL, with Saka eyeing the Real Madrid quarter-finals.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Early Return on Cards?

Reports suggest Saka could feature in Arsenal’s EPL clash vs Fulham.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Madrid Challenge Looms

Real Madrid pose a massive test for Arsenal’s UCL ambitions.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Saka’s Impact Factor

His pace, creativity, and goal threat could be decisive in the tie.

Image credits: Saka/Instagram

Game-Changer Potential

Can Saka’s return inspire Arsenal to a historic European victory?

Image credits: Saka/Instagram

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Can Bengaluru break 17-year Chepauk jinx?

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool's record Isak bid to Barca's woes

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How LSG secured 5-wicket win over SRH

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How KKR clinched dominant win over RR