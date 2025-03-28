user
DA hike: Double DA relief coming in April! Just 4 days left for West Bengal govt employees

DA Update: Just four days left. After that, the 4% DA will be implemented. The West Bengal government employees are waiting. The Supreme Court hearing is also on April 22nd.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 1:29 PM IST

Increased DA

In the budget, the state government has announced a 4% increase in DA for employees. It will be effective from next April 1st, i.e., Tuesday. Only four days left.

article_image2

Notification issued

A statement has already been issued by Nabanna informing about the increase in DA. The DA case of the state government employees is stuck in the Supreme Court. Next hearing on April 22.


article_image3

Hope for state government employees

In this situation, the month of April is very hopeful for the state government employees. Because the DA tangle of a section of the state government employees may be resolved in the next hearing.

article_image4

State government employees hopeful for April

State government employees will get DA at an increased rate from the month of April. Also, the next hearing in the Supreme Court is only within a month. So, government employees are seeing a ray of hope in April.

article_image5

Case in Supreme Court

This time, accepting the application of all parties in the DA case, the Supreme Court has also placed the case in the top of the board list. State government employees are hoping that the case will be heard with importance.

article_image6

Demands of government employees

The demand of the state government employees is dearness allowance at par with the center. But the state government is not ready for that.

article_image7

Difference between Center and State

By increasing the DA at the rate of 4%, the state government employees will get DA at the rate of 18%. Central government employees get DA at the rate of 53%. So, there is a difference of 35% in DA.

article_image8

Protest program

A section of the state government employees has called for a three-hour work stoppage every day from April 7-9 demanding outstanding DA. On the other hand, Trinamool-affiliated government employees have welcomed Mamata.

