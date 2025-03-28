IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Can Bengaluru break 17-year Chepauk jinx?

Sports
Chennai Super Kings to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash at the Chepauk Stadium today.
Chennai Super Kings kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a winning start to their IPL 2025 campaign with a seven-wicket over Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at the Eden Gardens.
Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have squared off 33 times in IPL, with CSK winning 21 matches, while RCB securing 11 victories. One match ended in a no result.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru played nine matches against Chennai Super Kings, but managed to win only one match. Their only victory came in 2008, when they defeated CSK by 14 runs.
Chennai Super Kings have been quite dominant at the Chepauk, having 52 matches in their 76 outings since the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008.
Having won only one match at the Chepauk back in 2008 against CSK, RCB will be eager to break their 17-year jinx at the venue and register a long-awaited win at CSK’s fortress.
