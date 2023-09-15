'Kasargold' Review: Vinayakan-Asif Ali starrer movie receives huge response from audience

After the major success of the 'Jailer' movie, Vinayakan is back on the big screen with his latest action film, 'Kasargold'. Asif Ali is playing the lead role in this film. The film hit theatres on September 15, 2023.

The movie is directed by Mridul Nair, who previously directed "Malayankunju."

Vinayakan played the role of a suspended police officer in this movie. The first half of this movie is considered to be the best. Gold smuggling is the theme of this movie.

This movie marks Asif Ali's second collaboration with director Mridul Nair after their successful project "B-Tech." Asif Ali and Vinayakan have previously shown their collaboration with their performances in "Bachelor Party."

The film features Asif Ali as Alby, Sunny Wayne as Faisal, Vinayakan as Alex, Siddique, Sampath Ram, Deepak Parambol, Dhruvan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sagar Surya, P. P. Kunhikrishnan as Narayanan, Sreeranjini Nair, Malavika Sreenath as Nancy, and Parasanth Murali.

The songs in "Kasargold" are penned by Muhsin Parari and Vaishak Sugunan, with music composed by Vishnu Vijay and Niranj Suresh. The film's background score was done by Vishnu Vijay.