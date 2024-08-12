Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kanguva' trailer: Bobby Deol turns villian, Suriya saves the world as they gear up for an action-thriller

    'Kanguva' will be released in theatres on October 10, 2024.

    'Kanguva' trailer: Bobby Deol turns villian, Suriya saves the world as they gear up for an action-thriller RKK
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    The makers of the film 'Kanguva' shared the film's trailer with stars actor Suriya. 'Kanguva' is produced by Studio Green and is probably one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024. With tantalizingly fascinating posters and the truly magnificent 'Fire Song,' anticipation for the film is building to a fever pitch. After a lengthy wait, the trailer for Kanguva has finally been released, and it is truly remarkable and out of this planet, with Kanguva looking like it will win the box office.

    The trailer

    Kanguva's trailer demonstrates that the South Indian film industry is going to great lengths to create something unique and spectacular. Kanguva, following Kalki 2898 AD, is yet another example of excellent South Asian material. Suriya's character is portrayed as a violent daredevil, and the celebrity is making a stunning debut in the pan-India market. It's safe to say that the clip represents Suriya's lion roar across India. The clip displays prehistoric humans as well as our future in stunning detail. This inventive and bold initiative could only come from the South.

    'Kanguva' budget

    With a budget of more than 350 crore, it dwarfs Pushpa, Singham, and several other major releases. Furthermore, the film was shot in seven different countries on other continents in India. The creators had a very precise vision in mind, as this is a one-of-a-kind film depicting the prehistoric period. The filmmakers hired Hollywood specialists for technical aspects such as action and cinematography. The film contains one of the largest war scenes, involving over 10,000 people. 

    Release date

    Studio Green has struck deals with major distribution companies to release the film on a global basis on October 10, 2024.

