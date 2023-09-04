‘Jawan’: SRK craze in Bengaluru, tickets costing Rs 2400 sold out!

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan' has broken advance booking records, selling over 4 lakh tickets for the first day at PVR and INOX, with prices in Bengaluru reaching Rs. 2400 per ticket. The movie, releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, has already surpassed SRK's previous film 'Pathaan' in advance bookings, with over 4.6 lakh bookings for the Hindi 2D version 

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ has been smashing advance booking records, garnering immense interest before even the release of the movie. It has already sold out over 4 lakh tickets at PVR and INOX for the first day’s show. With this record, it has been reported that tickets in Bengaluru have reached the price of Rs 2400 per ticket. 

    Advance bookings for the movie ‘Jawan’ have already surpassed previous records of SRK’s film Pathaan, which was also the highest-grossing film of his career. ‘Jawan’s tickets have been sold out for Day 1 of the show, September 1. Along with Day 1 tickets, some of the shows for Day 2 and Day 3 are also sold out as well.

    The movie is being released in 3 languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Tickets are priced highest at Bengaluru with Rs.2400 each ticket. Experts suggest that this will break records of SRK’s previous movie ‘Pathaan’. With 4 lakh+ bookings, the film has already garnered well over 50 crore rupees.

    According to a report by Sacnilk, the movie has already made 4.6 lakh advance bookings, for the Hindi 2D version, over 10,000 bookings for Hindi IMAX, over 11,000 tickets for the Tamil version of the movie and about 6,000 tickets for the Telugu version.

    This movie is directed by Atlee, starring actors like Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara along with Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone has made a special appearance in the movie and the movie will release to the worldwide audience on September 7.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
