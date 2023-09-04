‘Jawan’: SRK craze in Bengaluru, tickets costing Rs 2400 sold out!

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan' has broken advance booking records, selling over 4 lakh tickets for the first day at PVR and INOX, with prices in Bengaluru reaching Rs. 2400 per ticket. The movie, releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, has already surpassed SRK's previous film 'Pathaan' in advance bookings, with over 4.6 lakh bookings for the Hindi 2D version

The movie is being released in 3 languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Tickets are priced highest at Bengaluru with Rs.2400 each ticket. Experts suggest that this will break records of SRK’s previous movie ‘Pathaan’. With 4 lakh+ bookings, the film has already garnered well over 50 crore rupees.



According to a report by Sacnilk, the movie has already made 4.6 lakh advance bookings, for the Hindi 2D version, over 10,000 bookings for Hindi IMAX, over 11,000 tickets for the Tamil version of the movie and about 6,000 tickets for the Telugu version.

This movie is directed by Atlee, starring actors like Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara along with Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone has made a special appearance in the movie and the movie will release to the worldwide audience on September 7.