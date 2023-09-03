Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's witti reaction to fan asking authenticity of film's advance booking goes viral

    The validity of 'Jawan's advance booking on social media was recently questioned by a Twitter user. Here is Shah Rukh Khan's reply.
     

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan's witti reaction to fan asking authenticity of film's advance booking goes viral
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 6:31 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) hosted a Twitter chat using the hashtag #AskSRK in advance of the theatrical premiere of "Jawan." As usual, SRK's hilarious responses to fans astounded everyone. Fans have a number of questions about the movie "Jawan" as its release is right around the corner. However, one fan specifically questioned the veracity of 'Jawan's audience booking. SRK, however, had an intriguing response. When a user asked about 'Jawan's advance booking's authenticity, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life (sic)." Another user challenged him to provide a free ticket of 'Jawan' for his girlfriend to whiich SRK said, "Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhaiâ€æ.ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticketâ€æand take her with u. (sic)."

    On social media, Shah Rukh recently announced the availability of advance tickets for "Jawan." The most costly ticket for Atlee's movie can cost up to Rs 2,400, according to BookMyShow. The most expensive tickets are priced at Rs 2,300 and Rs 2,400 in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly play two characters in the Atlee-directed film "Jawan." Alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, he will appear on screen. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the film as well. Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover are also featured in the "Jawan" cast as prominent actors. It premieres on September 7, 2023, in theatres.

     

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 6:31 PM IST
