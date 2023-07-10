'Jawan' Prevue trending on social media; Film industry and fans alike cannot contain excitement

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer 'Jawan' movie's prevue has created a lot of buzz on social media. Both fans and notable people from the film industry have expressed their love for the Jawan team. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starring ‘Jawan’ prevue has created a lot of hype among fans and netizens. Currently, it is trending in the No 1 position on social media platforms. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Notable names in the film industry, including Karan Johar, Sujoy Ghosh, Vijay Varma and Neha Dhupia have showered a lot of love on ‘Jawan’ team.

The Jawan prevue has grabbed everyone’s attention and offers a small yet impactful glimpse into the cinematic world of the film. Ardent SRK fans are truly enthralled by the bald and masked look of the superstar. Phrases like ‘biggest blockbuster loading’, ‘Jawan top notch’ and ‘background score is out of the world’ are on everyone’s tweets.

A. R. Rahman wished the entire Jawan team and tweeted, "Looks super intriguing …congrats and best wishes to the whole team😍"

Karan Johar excitedly declared on his Instagram story, “BHAI!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again! Wowww, can’t wait!!! @imsrk.” While echoing the same sentiments, Sujoy Ghosh mentioned, “Man, that last few seconds of the Jawan trailer… gotey gripping stuff! I bow to you @iamsrk. Tooooo good!! Jhoomey jo Jawan…”

Vijay Varma took to the comment section to write, “Mind Blown Take a bow King” while Neha Dhupia added, “Only @iamsrk.”

Watch prevue:

Along with the film industry people, SRK fans are also super excited. One Twitter user posted, “#JawanPrevue is the bestest ever I watched. No other word can describe it! The stunts, the dialogues, BGM, it is pure class and mass. Oh my goodness SRK voice + bgm!”

While another user from the SRK fan clubs wrote, “A starcast spectacular enough, definition of the dream team! This thrilling Jawan prevue has our hearts. Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!"

The movie ‘Jawan’ also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in pivotal roles, The movie aims to appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, be a true PAN India film.

