'Jai Ganesh': Unni Mukundan starrer to go on floors on November 10

Malayalam youth icon Unni Mukundan will star in filmmaker Ranjith Sankar's new movie. The movie is titled 'Jai Ganesh' and will go on floors on November 10.

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is celebrating his 36th birthday today and on this occasion, he announced that his new movie 'Jai Ganesh' will go on floors from November 10. He took to his social media and shared the update with his fans and followers.

The movie marks the Ranjit Sankar's first collaboration with Unni Mukundan. Details regarding the cast and crew of the film are not available. The details will be available once the film goes on floors.

Ranjith Sankar's last release was '4 Years', starring Priya Varrier and Sarjano Khalid in the lead roles.

Unni Mukundan was last seen in 'Malikappuram', which was a big hit in the Malayalam film industry. The film grossed around Rs 100 crore and was released in December.

He has confirmed the shelving of the highly anticipated film "Bruce Lee," directed by Vaishakh on Wednesday( Sep 20). This news disappointed his fans who were eagerly waiting to see him in an action-packed role.

In response to a fan's question about the cancellation of "Bruce Lee," Unni Mukundan stated, "Yes, my friend. Unfortunately, the Bruce Lee movie has been shelved for now due to some creative difficulties." However, he reassured his fans that he would definitely be part of a new action film that is set to release next year, expressing, "Rest assured, my friend. An action film will hit screens next year. Whatever the time, the film can be adjusted accordingly."

