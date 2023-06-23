'Issa Vibe': BTS ARMY angry as Badshah mocked K Pop Septet in his recent song

Best known for giving iconic and hit songs like Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Paani Paani, DJ Waley Babu, Mercy, Buzz, and also Genda Phool, the new banger song of Badshah, Issa Vibe faces anger and ire from global BTS ARMYs since he dissed BTS indirectly by referring to them as Biba.

Apparently, in the Indian pop music scenario, singers dissing K-pop groups have become common. This new song Issa Vibe sung by Badshah from Bloody Daddy OTT movie, has come under the radar of ardent BTS fans and ARMYs, who all have united to publically call the rapper out and also labelled the bollywood rapper to be uncool and also stooping so low to have the hype and clout just because his songs are not working anymore.

While globally prominent and celebrated Grammy-nominated K Pop septet BTS has a strong and globally loving fanbase called BTS ARMY that is spreading and growing each second in all parts of the globe. We all know that Badshah is a big name in the Indian pop music industry and Bollywood. The celebrated Indian rapper and singer is Best known for giving iconic and hit songs like Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Paani Paani, DJ Waley Babu, Mercy, Buzz, and Genda Phool.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma drops last photo of show, fans get emotional, nostalgic; check post here

It so happened that Badshah's new song Issa Vibe finally came out. While music lovers might not notice it, the die-had BTS ARMYs quickly saw how Badshah slyly and indirectly thought it could be cool enough to diss and mock the Grammy-nominated K-pop group in his song and that no one would notice it. But BTS ARMY fandom took a thorough note of it and now are livid and furious with the rapper.

Undoubtedly, BTS is one of the most popular groups in the world. Its fans, commonly known as the BTS ARMYs, are all spread across the globe. While they never fail to cheer up and are rooting hard, for their favourite K-pop singers, ARMYs often raise their voices when they feel something wrong is said or done to the group members. This time, BTS ARMYs are upset and legit angry with singer-rapper Badshah.

Why is BTS ARMY irked and angry with the rapper Badshah?

Badshah has come under the radar and is facing loads of flak alongside anger for his lyrical reference to the K-pop group in one of his recent music videos titled Issa Vibe. The song Issa Vibe is a part of the actioner-thriller extravaganza film, Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. In the song, Badshah said, "Haaye ni tere nakhre, yeh such diva, tujhe handle nahi kar sakta, koyi mere siva." He added, “Playlist bad bunny BTS biba, har raat beer peeni hai tujhe kiba." The use of the terminology of ‘Biba’ did not sit well with BTS fans, who were quick to voice their dismay and anger over the lyrics. The word translates to a pretty woman.

A die-hard BTS ARMY member expressing anger and hurt that got felt after watching the said lyrics wrote this. His comment read, "Man really knows where clout and hype come from." Another fan commented, "This was unexpected and unethical." One of the fans stated, "Well said! I do not consider myself an army. But this can not sit right with me. To diss another artist and not acknowledging them is not cool!."

The song was released on 30th May on the Times Music YouTube Channel and has crossed 1.4 crore views.

ALSO READ: Project K: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer title, motion poster to be unveiled in US? Know details