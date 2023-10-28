'I am scared': New song from Vijay starrer Leo out now

New song from Vijay starrer LEO out now. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Heisenberg.

'Leo' starring Thalapathy Vijay, is doing well at the box office nationally and internationally. After the release of the movie, the makers are releasing the songs of the Vijay starrer one by one.

Now, the song 'I am Scared' has been unveiled by the makers of the movie. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Heisenberg.

Leo has a huge record collection in Kerala too. Leo surpassed Kamal Haasan's Vikram's Kerala Lifetime Collection. Leo is still taking a huge leap, achieving a collection record for a film in Kerala upon its release.

Leo has collected Rs 51.65 lakhs across 105 shows from Ariesplex in Thiruvananthapuram in the opening weekend. The theatre has achieved this feat with 93 percent occupancy. Trade analysts had reported that over Rs 50 lakhs were acquired from here on the last day.

Meanwhile, Leo has become the top-grossing film at Ariesplex. Around 28,500 tickets were sold through advance bookings from here. Through this, the theatre received an overall of Rs 55 lakh rupees. 10,510 tickets were sold at the theatre on the day of release. Through this, the film earned Rs 17.92 lakh.

Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan are also in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals were by Anirudh Ravichandher, and the first single of the film ‘Naa Ready’ bagged about 101 million views on YouTube. The move is available in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

