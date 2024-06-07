Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Hamare Baarah' film BANNED in Karnataka, government takes step to prevent communal tension

    'Hamare Baarah' received a lot of negative feedback and several people claim that the film's trailer contains vulgar, coarse, and community propaganda.

    'Hamare Baarah' film BANNED in Karnataka, government takes step to prevent communal tension RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    The Karnataka government has prohibited the release of Annu Kapoor's film 'Hamare Baarah' and the film has been prohibited in the state for two weeks, or until further notice. The state government claimed that the decision was made after reviewing pleas from several organizations and seeing the trailer. It went on to say that the video had been prohibited to prevent communal tensions in the state. The ruling complies with Karnataka Cinema Regulations Act 1964, Sections 15(1) and 15(5).

    'Hamare Baarah' controversy

    Even before its premiere, 'Hamare Baarah' received a lot of negative feedback from spectators. Several people claim that the film's trailer contains vulgar, coarse, and community propaganda. Others said that the trailer for 'Hamare Baarah' is frightening and has the potential to 'poison' an entire generation's psyche.

    Also read: WATCH: Anupam Kher congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his historical win says, 'Proud'

    The trailer

    Amid the blazing debate, the film's trailer was immediately removed from online outlets following its release on May 30. Previously, the CBFC gave Hamare Baarah a U/A certification. They also requested that the makers make 11 adjustments, beginning with the film's title which was previously named 'Hum Do Hamare Baarah'.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Anupam Kher congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his historical win says, 'Proud' RKK

    WATCH: Anupam Kher congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his historical win says, 'Proud'

    Love Mouli REVIEW: Is Telugu star Navdeep's BOLD film worth your time? Read what audiences said RBA

    Love Mouli REVIEW: Is Telugu star Navdeep's BOLD film worth your time? Read what audiences said

    Little Hearts REVIEW: Is Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar's movie worth watching? Here's what netizens are saying RBA

    Little Hearts REVIEW: Is Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar's movie worth watching? Here's what netizens are saying

    WATCH: Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable at Chandigarh airport, actress shares video says, 'I am safe' RKK

    Kangana Ranaut slap incident: Actress-MP avoids media as she reaches Delhi, later shares video 'I am safe'

    Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming message: Ahead of Euro 2024, Portugal legend melts fans hearts osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming message: Ahead of Euro 2024, Portugal legend melts fans hearts

    Recent Stories

    Swagth hai bhai swagath hai Massive show of strength by NDA leaders as PM Modi gears up for 3rd term (WATCH) gcw

    'Swagth hai bhai swagath hai': Massive show of strength by NDA leaders as PM Modi gears up for 3rd term| WATCH

    Pro Khalistan Canadians glorify Indira Gandhi assassination; wield sword, burn Indian flag in Vancouver snt

    Pro-Khalistan Canadians glorify Indira Gandhi assassination; wield sword, burn Indian flag in Vancouver |WATCH

    Kerala: BJP's Suresh Gopi likely to be Union Minister in Modi's third government anr

    BREAKING: Kerala BJP leader Suresh Gopi likely to get Union Minister role in Modi 3.0

    OnePlus 12 to OnePlus 12R: OnePlus Community Sale is back! Check offers, new prices and more gcw

    OnePlus 12 to OnePlus 12R: OnePlus Community Sale is back! Check offers, new prices and more

    Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm, says Pralhad Joshi AJR

    BREAKING: Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm, says Pralhad Joshi

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon