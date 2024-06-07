'Hamare Baarah' film BANNED in Karnataka, government takes step to prevent communal tension

The Karnataka government has prohibited the release of Annu Kapoor's film 'Hamare Baarah' and the film has been prohibited in the state for two weeks, or until further notice. The state government claimed that the decision was made after reviewing pleas from several organizations and seeing the trailer. It went on to say that the video had been prohibited to prevent communal tensions in the state. The ruling complies with Karnataka Cinema Regulations Act 1964, Sections 15(1) and 15(5).

'Hamare Baarah' controversy

Even before its premiere, 'Hamare Baarah' received a lot of negative feedback from spectators. Several people claim that the film's trailer contains vulgar, coarse, and community propaganda. Others said that the trailer for 'Hamare Baarah' is frightening and has the potential to 'poison' an entire generation's psyche.

Also read: WATCH: Anupam Kher congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his historical win says, 'Proud'

The trailer

Amid the blazing debate, the film's trailer was immediately removed from online outlets following its release on May 30. Previously, the CBFC gave Hamare Baarah a U/A certification. They also requested that the makers make 11 adjustments, beginning with the film's title which was previously named 'Hum Do Hamare Baarah'.

Latest Videos