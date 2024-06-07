WATCH: Anupam Kher congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his historical win says, 'Proud'

Actor Anupam Kher is often seen sharing his views on important topics around the world. India witnessed history when Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party won the Lok Sabha 2024 elections and will be now elected as the country's Prime Minister for the third time. A few days after the win, the actor came to Instagram to share a post where he congratulated the PM and other newly elected Members of Parliament.

Anupam Kher's video

Sharing the video he wrote, "Respected @narendramodi ji! The country is proud that you will lead us once again. You have taken India to success in different fields in the last ten years. Your love for the country and your dedication to work is inspiring. May God grant you a long and healthy life. So that in the next five years, you keep striving to take the nation to the heights of success with strength. My best wishes to all the newly elected MPs! Jai Bharat. Jai Hind!"

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result

The BJP government established history by winning the Lok Sabha elections for the third time, and Narendra Modi will remain India's Prime Minister. He is expected to take the oath on June 8, 2024.

