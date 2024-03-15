Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Good Bad Ugly': Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for next, film details here

    Ajith Kumar announced his next project titled 'Good Bad Ugly' and the film is expected to start its shoot from June onwards.

    'Good Bad Ugly': Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for next, film details here
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is all set to team up with director Adhik Ravichandran for their upcoming project, 'Good Bad Ugly'. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is slated for a Pongal 2025 release, with filming scheduled to kick off in June. The announcement of Ajith's involvement in 'Good Bad Ugly' has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. Producer Naveen Yerneni expressed his honor at collaborating with the iconic star, praising Adhik Ravichandran's gripping script and narration, which promise to deliver a riveting cinematic experience for audiences.

    The announcement poster

    Joining Naveen Yerneni in expressing his delight is producer Y Ravi Shankar, who lauded Adhik Ravichandran's directorial prowess and expressed confidence in the project's potential to elevate the filmmaker to new heights. Director Adhik Ravichandran, meanwhile, expressed his emotional overwhelm at the prospect of working with his matinee idol, Ajith Kumar. Describing the collaboration as a dream come true, Adhik thanked the producers for the opportunity to bring his vision to life on the big screen.

    'Good Bad Ugly'

    The technical crew assembled for 'Good Bad Ugly' comprises professionals including DOP Abinandhan Ramanujam and editor Vijay Velukutty. The stunt choreography will be handled by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

    Ajith Kumar's health update

    There's also been recent concern over Ajith Kumar's health. However, reassuring updates have been provided, with reports indicating that the actor underwent a minor medical procedure to treat a swollen nerve. Ajith is reported to be in good spirits and back home after the procedure, with his spokesperson confirming his well-being to alleviate any worries among fans. 

