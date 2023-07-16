Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Gone with the Wind' to 'The Godfather': 7 must-watch movies that stand the test of time

    Discover the must-watch movies that have made a lasting impact on cinema. From the epic romance of 'Gone with the Wind' to the gripping crime drama of 'The Godfather,' explore a curated list of timeless films that continue to captivate audiences.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    There are countless classics that have made a lasting impact on cinema. These films represent a diverse range of genres and eras, showcasing the lasting impact of their exceptional storytelling, performances, and filmmaking techniques. They have stood the test of time, resonating with audiences across generations and cementing their place in the pantheon of cinematic greatness. Whether you're a film enthusiast or just starting your journey into the world of cinema, these must-watch movies are sure to leave an indelible mark on your cinematic experience.

    Here are seven iconic films that have captured the hearts of audiences and continue to be celebrated for their brilliance:

    1. Gone with the Wind (1939)

    Directed by Victor Fleming, this epic historical romance set during the American Civil War is a cinematic triumph. With its sweeping storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and unforgettable performances by Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable, "Gone with the Wind" has become a cultural phenomenon and remains a classic in film history.

    2. Citizen Kane (1941)

    Directed by Orson Welles, "Citizen Kane" is often hailed as one of the greatest films ever made. This groundbreaking masterpiece explores the life of Charles Foster Kane, a newspaper magnate, and utilizes innovative storytelling techniques, stunning cinematography, and exceptional performances to examine themes of power, ambition, and the human condition.

    3. Casablanca (1942)

    Directed by Michael Curtiz, "Casablanca" is a timeless romantic drama set during World War II. Starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, this film weaves a captivating tale of love, sacrifice, and political intrigue in a Moroccan city teeming with refugees. Its unforgettable characters and memorable lines, such as "Here's looking at you, kid," have solidified its place in cinematic history.

    4. Star Wars (1977)

    Directed by George Lucas, the original "Star Wars" film revolutionized the science fiction genre and became a cultural phenomenon. With its groundbreaking visual effects, compelling storytelling, and iconic characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, this space opera epic captivated audiences and spawned an enduring franchise that continues to resonate with viewers of all ages.

    5. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

    Directed by Frank Darabont, "The Shawshank Redemption" is a powerful tale of friendship, hope, and redemption. Based on a Stephen King novella, this film follows the journey of Andy Dufresne, a wrongly convicted banker, as he navigates the harsh realities of prison life. With its poignant storytelling and remarkable performances by Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, it has become a beloved favorite.

    6. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

    Directed by Victor Fleming, this timeless fantasy musical has enchanted audiences for generations. Following Dorothy's adventures in the magical land of Oz, this film is celebrated for its colorful visuals, iconic characters, and memorable songs like "Over the Rainbow." It has become a beloved classic that continues to captivate audiences of all ages.

    7. The Godfather (1972)

    Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, "The Godfather" is a seminal crime drama that has become synonymous with excellence in filmmaking. With its compelling narrative, masterful direction, and iconic performances by Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, this film immerses viewers in the world of organized crime, exploring themes of family, loyalty, and the corrupting influence of power.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
