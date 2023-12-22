Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Fighter' Ishq Jaisa Kuch song out: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer unleashes scorching chemistry

    'Fighter': The full song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' will only be available on the big screen on January 25, 2024.

    'Fighter' Ishq Jaisa Kuch song out: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer unleashes scorching chemistry RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    The teaser for 2024's most anticipated film, 'Fighter,' has already given viewers a glimpse into an adrenaline-fueled, action-packed universe. It built anticipation for the film by beginning the musical trip with the season's ultimate party hit, 'Sher Khul Gaye,' which set the appropriate jubilant tone. The directors have now unveiled the film's second funky song, named 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch,' which radiates passion through the sizzling and new chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

    Sadly, the audience can view the song only when they go to watch the film. With its sizzling romance track, the powerful connection between the attractive combination - of Hrithik and Deepika, picturesque scenery, and a tune that resonates deeply, this song captivates viewers' emotions. It's ready to dazzle the audience in every way conceivable.

    Also Read: 'Salaar: Part 1– Ceasefire': This OTT platform signs record-making digital right deal, details here

    The teaser song

    About 'Fighter'

    'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. The film ensures an unmatched cinematic experience by seamlessly mixing heart-pounding action with patriotic enthusiasm. 'Fighter' hits theaters on January 25, 2024, and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sanjeev Jaiswal. 

    'Fighter' was initially supposed to be released on September 30, 2022, but it was pushed back due to production difficulties caused by the COVID-19 epidemic. 

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga stands by Ranbir advising Rashmika against remarrying; slams 'pseudo feminists' SHG

    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga stands by Ranbir advising Rashmika against remarrying; slams 'pseudo feminists'

    'Salaar: Part1-Ceasefire': This OTT platform signs record-making digital right deal, details here RKK

    'Salaar: Part 1– Ceasefire': This OTT platform signs record-making digital right deal, details here

    Exclusive Rohan Solomon marks his annual Christmas tradition with 'It's Christmas'; says 'feels incomplete.." SHG

    Exclusive: Rohan Solomon marks his annual Christmas tradition with 'It's Christmas'; says 'feels incomplete.."

    'Maestro': Classical elegance to broadway brilliance, all you need to know about Leonard Bernstein RKK

    'Maestro': Classical elegance to broadway brilliance, all you need to know about Leonard Bernstein

    Selena Gomez shares relationship priorities, says 'someone willing to listen and care' RKK

    Selena Gomez shares relationship priorities, says 'someone willing to listen and care'

    Recent Stories

    Ooty to Munnar-7 popular hill stations in South India for New Year celebrations RBA EAI

    Ooty to Munnar-7 hill stations in South India for New Year vacay

    Kolkata Visva Bharti researchers unearth novel bacteria; name it 'Pantoea Tagorei' in honour of Rabindrinath Tagore snt

    Visva-Bharti researchers unearth novel bacteria; name it 'Pantoea Tagorei' in honour of Rabindrinath Tagore

    Want to spend time with... MS Dhoni's agenda for life after cricket will make every Indian proud (WATCH) snt

    'Want to spend time with...': MS Dhoni's agenda for life after cricket will make every Indian proud (WATCH)

    Want to get free fuel for a month Gear up to ride THIS motorcycle check details gcw

    Want to get free fuel for a month? Gear up to ride THIS motorcycle; check details

    Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga stands by Ranbir advising Rashmika against remarrying; slams 'pseudo feminists' SHG

    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga stands by Ranbir advising Rashmika against remarrying; slams 'pseudo feminists'

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon