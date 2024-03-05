Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Family Star' teaser: Vijay Devarakonda, Mrunal Thakur to star in upcoming action-comedy film

    The filmmakers behind the upcoming movie 'Family Star' featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur have unveiled the official teaser on their YouTube channel.

    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film 'Family Star' dropped the much-awaited teaser on their official YouTube channel. Directed by Parasuram Petla the film promises to deliver a blend of action and comedy and is slated to hit the silver screen on April 5, 2024. 'Family Star' marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla, following their previous success with 'Geetha Govindam' in 2018. 

    About the teaser

    The teaser which runs for 1 minute and 14 seconds, offers a glimpse into the world of 'Family Star.' It introduces Vijay Deverakonda's character as a loving family man with a hint of a temper setting the stage for a storyline packed with drama and excitement. As events unfold in the teaser viewers witness the protagonist grappling with his emotions as he navigates through challenging situations. Vijay Deverakonda's portrayal of a character with anger promises to add depth and intrigue to the narrative.

    The teaser hints at a plot revolving around familial bonds and the lengths one would go to protect their loved ones. It also sheds light on Vijay Deverakonda's character revealing that he portrays an architect in the film. Furthermore, the teaser exudes a vibe of action and comedy, suggesting that the movie will offer a perfect balance of both genres.

    A brief glimpse of Mrunal Thakur's character adds to the excitement hinting at a dynamic between the lead pair. The chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Thakur is expected to be a highlight of the film.

    'Family Star'

    'Family Star' cast includes Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh who are set to play crucial roles alongside the lead pair. Dil Raju is backing the project under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and Gopi Sunder handling the music composition.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
    'Crew' song out: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer releases new song titled 'Naina'

    'Bastar: The Naxal Story' trailer OUT: Adah Sharma starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

    'House Of The Dragon' Season 2: Get ready to know more about Targaryen dynasty; show returns THIS June

    'Dune: Part 2': Adivi Sesh hails film 'Stunning', wonders how Timothee Chalamet- Zendaya pulled their roles

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Darsheel Safary gets 'emotional' as he reunites with Aamir Khan after 16 years, see post

    BREAKING: Setback for Kerala govt as Prez Murmu rejects Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

    BREAKING: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned as Calcutta HC judge, to join BJP

    Insights from PR Sundar Finfluencer on Investing in Stocks Navigates Through Market Highs

    SHOCKING! Man sets himself ablaze outside police station in UP, saved by cops; WATCH viral video

    'Crew' song out: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer releases new song titled 'Naina'

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

