'Family Star' teaser: Vijay Devarakonda, Mrunal Thakur to star in upcoming action-comedy film

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film 'Family Star' dropped the much-awaited teaser on their official YouTube channel. Directed by Parasuram Petla the film promises to deliver a blend of action and comedy and is slated to hit the silver screen on April 5, 2024. 'Family Star' marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla, following their previous success with 'Geetha Govindam' in 2018.

About the teaser

The teaser which runs for 1 minute and 14 seconds, offers a glimpse into the world of 'Family Star.' It introduces Vijay Deverakonda's character as a loving family man with a hint of a temper setting the stage for a storyline packed with drama and excitement. As events unfold in the teaser viewers witness the protagonist grappling with his emotions as he navigates through challenging situations. Vijay Deverakonda's portrayal of a character with anger promises to add depth and intrigue to the narrative.

The teaser hints at a plot revolving around familial bonds and the lengths one would go to protect their loved ones. It also sheds light on Vijay Deverakonda's character revealing that he portrays an architect in the film. Furthermore, the teaser exudes a vibe of action and comedy, suggesting that the movie will offer a perfect balance of both genres.

A brief glimpse of Mrunal Thakur's character adds to the excitement hinting at a dynamic between the lead pair. The chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Thakur is expected to be a highlight of the film.

'Family Star'

'Family Star' cast includes Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh who are set to play crucial roles alongside the lead pair. Dil Raju is backing the project under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and Gopi Sunder handling the music composition.