    Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly booked for sexually assaulting female actor

    A new sexual assault case has emerged in the Malayalam film industry, with actor Nivin Pauly named as the sixth accused. A female actor filed a complaint leading to the registration of a case at Oonnukal Police Station under non-bailable charges, including rape and insulting women.

    Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly booked for sexually assaulting female actor
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 7:36 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 8:15 PM IST

    Kochi: A new sexual assault allegation has surfaced in the Malayalam film industry, with actor Nivin Pauly among those accused. A female actor has filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police, leading to the registration of a case at the Oonnukal Police Station. Nivin Pauly is listed as the sixth accused, while producer A K Sunil is the second accused.

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: Actress Padmapriya exposes power dynamics in Malayalam film industry

    According to the police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will take over the investigation of the case. The female actor has filed a complaint that she was molested by offering her a chance in the film while abroad. The woman is a native of Neriyamangalam, Oonnukal.

    The first accused in the case is a woman named Shreya, while Nivin Pauly is the sixth accused. The other accused include producer A.K. Sunil as the second accused, followed by Binu, Basheer, and Kutten as the third, fourth, and fifth accused, respectively. The charges filed against the accused include IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 376D (gang rape). The rape allegedly occurred on multiple days in November and December of last year.

    The female victim approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed after the Hema Committee report's release, which then notified the Oonnukal police, leading to the registration of the case.

    Four months ago, the woman had filed a complaint with the Oonnukal Police, alleging that she was assaulted by a group of people abroad. Although the police conducted a preliminary inquiry, the investigation did not proceed further at that time. Later, the woman sent a complaint via email to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT will now be conducting the investigation. The woman claims that the incident took place on the set of a film that was being shot abroad. She has expressed her intention to pursue the complaint.

    The Malayalam film industry has been shaken by a 'Me Too' movement following the release of the Hema Commission report on August 19, which exposed the struggles faced by women in Mollywood. Since then, numerous women have spoken out against prominent industry figures, including actors Siddique and Mukesh, and director Ranjith, alleging sexual misconduct.

