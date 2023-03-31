'Body dikha ke film paa lo': Netizens roast Janhvi Kapoor for sharing glimpse of tight work schedule

Rising star Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to give her fans a peek at how she maintains a healthy work-life balance but got trolled for the same.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most credited divas from her generation. She has made a name for herself by portraying different roles on the big screen. While she has not yet found her footing, the actress receives fans flak and ire online.

Being an avid social media user, the actress often takes to her official handles to share a glimpse of her outings and shooting schedules. She shared stunning pictures from her trip where fans took potshots at her online quite brutally.

Janhvi shared various pictures and videos where she was balancing her work-life balance. Not only did she wow her fans in a bikini, but she also shared a few selfies as she was getting ready to work. In another picture, Janhvi rested on the couch after a tiring day. She also shared a snippet of her chaotic makeup room as she was ready for a shoot. She captioned the picture collection, "from one extreme to another."

Her ever-supporting step-brother, actor Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote, “Casually mixing work life balance.” While fans hailed love for her hardwork and commented with red heart emojis to support her, netizens mocked her for sharing bikini-clad photos.

"Kitna accha hai nh maa ka name use krke fame paa lo or bobby or body show krke film lelo kitni acchi kaam hai wah sahi boli to like kro," a fan mocked Janhvi. "Didi apko acting sab bhi ata hai ya sirf b***s or body dikha ke hi famous ho jaogi," a user slammed Janhvi.

On the work front, last seen in Mili, Janhavi Kapoor has Nitesh Tiwari starrer Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in her pipeline. Janhvi recently announced her Telugu debut in NTR 30 alongside NTR Jr.

