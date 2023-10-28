Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Bha Bha Ba movie': Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer first title look poster out

    Malayalam actor Dileep is gearing up for the release of his new upcoming movie, 'Bha Bha Ba'. The movie is directed by Dhananjay Shankar and produced by Gokulam Gopalan.

    'Bha Bha Ba movie': Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer first title look poster out rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    Malayalam actor Dileep is gearing up for the release of his new upcoming movie, 'Bha Bha Ba'. The makers of the movie released the first title look poster on Friday on the occasion of Dileep's birthday.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dileep (@dileepactor)

    The movie is directed by Dhananjay Shankar and produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. The movie is co-produced by V.C. Praveen and Baiju Gopalan. 

    The film also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The movie is written by Fahim Safra and Noorin Shereef.

    Meanwhile, the actor announced the release date of his next film, 'Bandra', on social media. The film will hit theatres on November 10. Dileep fans are very excited about the film as he once again joined hands with director Arun Gopy, with whom he previously worked in 'Ramaleela'.

    Popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia is making her Malayalam debut with 'Bandra'. The film is scripted by Udayakrishna and produced by Vinayaka Ajith. Besides, Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia also star Mamta Mohandas, Dino Morea, Lena, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Dara Singh Khurana, and Amit Tiwari in supporting roles. Bandra has many non-Malayali actors. 

    'Bandra' is the 147th film by the actor. Anbariv, Phoenix Prabhu, and Mafia Sasi were part of the team that choreographed the notable action scenes that made Bandra unique.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Atlee praises Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, vision in blockbuster 'Jawan' collaboration; Read ATG

    Atlee praises Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, vision in blockbuster 'Jawan' collaboration; Read

    Tejas Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make it's mark at the box office; collects only 1 crore on release day ATG

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make it's mark at the box office; collects only 1 crore on release day

    'Ohh Cinderella' : Anoop Menon, Dilsha Prasannan starrer trailer out rkn

    'Ohh Cinderella' : Anoop Menon, Dilsha Prasannan starrer trailer out

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13: Kyle Richards opens up about separation from Mauricio Umansky ATG

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13: Kyle Richards opens up about separation from Mauricio Umansky

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's date-night video goes viral [WATCH] ATG

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's date-night video goes viral [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Pay Rs 20 crore or we will kill you Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat gcw

    'Pay Rs 20 crore or we will kill you': Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat

    Atlee praises Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, vision in blockbuster 'Jawan' collaboration; Read ATG

    Atlee praises Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, vision in blockbuster 'Jawan' collaboration; Read

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-625 October 28 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-625 October 28 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    If US continues What It Has Been Doing then new fronts will be opened up Iran warning over Israel-Hamas war gcw

    'If US continues, then new fronts will be opened up...' Iran's warning over Israel-Hamas war

    Tejas Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make it's mark at the box office; collects only 1 crore on release day ATG

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make it's mark at the box office; collects only 1 crore on release day

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon